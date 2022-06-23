While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 23

US is hopeful for positive Sweden, Finland Nato bid resolution

The United States is hopeful that there will soon be a positive resolution of the issues between Turkey, Finland and Sweden regarding the Nato accession bids of the two Nordic countries, the State Department's top diplomat for Europe said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) hearing, Karen Donfried, assistant secretary for Europe and Eurasian affairs, said Washington understood that the talks between the parties earlier this week had been constructive.

Finland and Sweden applied for Nato membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But the bids have faced opposition from Turkey, which has been angered by what it says is Helsinki and Stockholm's support for Kurdish militants and arms embargoes on Ankara.

