While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 21

Crowds fill Trump rally, as staffers test positive for coronavirus

A defiant Donald Trump prepared for his first rally in months on Saturday as supporters swatted away coronavirus concerns to hear the US president’s campaign message, even as some on his advance team tested positive for Covid-19.

Thousands of supporters filed into the indoor arena where Trump aims to revive his election fortunes after several bruising weeks, and despite the rally emerging as a flashpoint in the pandemic era.

Streets outside the BOK Arena were crowded with Trump supporters, many in red “Make America Great Again” hats or T-shirts, but very few wore masks and there was little social distancing, even though coronavirus cases have recently been skyrocketing in Oklahoma.

The president has downplayed the risk that the evening rally – with thousands of shouting, cheering attendees – might trigger a coronavirus outbreak.

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading: Reports

Several people were stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday, according to media reports, and the Telegraph newspaper said that three people had died.

Two people were rushed to a hospital in the area, a spokeswoman for the hospital said.

Police said they arrested a man at the scene and Britain’s interior minister, Priti Patel, said she was deeply concerned to hear reports of the incident.

US judge allows release of ex-Trump aide John Bolton’s tell-all book

A US judge refused on Saturday to block the release of a tell-all book in which President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser describes him as corrupt and incompetent.

With John Bolton’s book already widely shipped to stores for sale next week, Judge Royce Lamberth wrote that it is too late for a restraining order sought by the Trump administration to halt the process.

"The DC district court judge said Bolton appeared to have failed to get written White House agreement that his memoir contained nothing classified, but still refused to hold up the memoir.

Golf: It's a girl for Michelle Wie and husband West

Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie is the LPGA's latest golf-mom, announcing the birth of daughter, Kenna, on Instagram on Saturday.

"Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you," Wie wrote, adding a picture of herself cuddling the infant, whose full name is Makenna Kamalei Yoona West. "Your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe ..."

Wie and her husband, Jonnie West - son of NBA legend Jerry West and an executive for the NBA Golden State Warriors - announced in January that they were expecting their first child. The couple married in August.

Athletics: Alex Zanardi ‘condition stable’ but fears of brain damage

Alex Zanardi, the former Formula One driver who became an inspirational Paralympic champion after having both his legs amputated in a motor racing accident almost two decades ago, was fighting for his life on Saturday after a handbike crash with doctors telling reporters: “The neurological damage is serious.”

Zanardi suffered serious head injuries with fears for his sight after losing control of his bike and colliding with a truck during a race in Italy on Friday.

The 53-year-old Italian was airlifted to hospital in Siena and underwent three hours of delicate neurosurgery before being placed in an artificial coma.

