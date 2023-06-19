While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 19

China calls on US to meet it halfway amid frosty ties
China has called on the United States to meet it halfway, saying that bilateral ties are at the lowest point since the start of diplomatic relations, according to an official Chinese account of talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday.
In a meeting that lasted more than five hours, Mr Qin told Mr Blinken that Taiwan is a core issue in the China-US relationship and the greatest source of risk.
“Qin Gang pointed out that the Taiwan issue is at the heart of China’s core interests, the most consequential issue and the most pronounced risk in the China-US relationship,” according to a statement from China’s foreign ministry.
UN says Russia refuses to allow help in for flooded areas after Ukraine dam burst
The United Nations said on Sunday that Moscow had declined requests to help residents of Russian-controlled areas of southern Ukraine affected by the breach of the Kakhkova dam and vowed to press on with humanitarian efforts.
The bursting of the dam on a hydroelectric station has flooded vast areas and created difficult conditions for thousands made homeless or without vital services.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, writing on Facebook, put at 17 the death toll from the dam’s destruction, with 31 still missing. He said nearly 900 homes remained under water and more than 3,600 people had been evacuated.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California: EMSC
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Gulf of California on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said.
The US Tsunami Warning system said there was no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake.
Verstappen cruises in Montreal to match Senna and give Red Bull 100th win
World champion Max Verstappen drew alongside Ayrton Senna in the Formula One record books with his 41st victory on Sunday when he drove his Red Bull to a flawless triumph at the Canadian Grand Prix.
The 25-year-old defending double champion and series leader led from lights to flag as he came home 9.570 seconds ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso with Lewis Hamilton finishing third for Mercedes for his team’s 100th F1 win.
It was Verstappen’s second win at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, his sixth in eight races this year and his 41st overall, leaving him behind only four-time champions Alain Prost (51) and Sebatian Vettel (53), seven-time champions Michael Schumacher (91) and Hamilton (103).
Pixar film Elemental opens as studio’s second-lowest box office debut
Pixar’s animated movie Elemental took in roughly US$30 million (S$40.19 million) at US and Canadian box offices over the weekend, the second-lowest debut in the history of the acclaimed studio behind the Toy Story franchise, Finding Nemo and other classics.
Elemental, a story about overcoming outward differences, added US$15 million overseas for a global total of US$45 million from Friday through Sunday, distributor Walt Disney Co said. The film opened in just three major international markets and will expand to other countries in the coming weeks.
The Flash, the latest DC superhero movie from Warner Bros , also underwhelmed at the box office. It topped the domestic charts with an estimated US$55.1 million, according to researcher ComScore, at the low end of pre-weekend forecasts.