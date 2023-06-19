While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 19

China calls on US to meet it halfway amid frosty ties



China has called on the United States to meet it halfway, saying that bilateral ties are at the lowest point since the start of diplomatic relations, according to an official Chinese account of talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday.

In a meeting that lasted more than five hours, Mr Qin told Mr Blinken that Taiwan is a core issue in the China-US relationship and the greatest source of risk.

“Qin Gang pointed out that the Taiwan issue is at the heart of China’s core interests, the most consequential issue and the most pronounced risk in the China-US relationship,” according to a statement from China’s foreign ministry.

