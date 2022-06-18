While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 18

Britain's Johnson meets Ukraine's Zelensky in Kyiv
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered to launch a military training programme for Ukrainian forces on Friday as he met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on his second trip to the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion.
Johnson, who survived a no confidence vote earlier this month, was greeted by Zelensky as a “great friend” and posted a picture of himself with the Ukrainian president, with the words “Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again”.
Johnson offered to launch a major training operation for Ukrainian forces, with the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days at the meeting, his office said.
The unannounced trip was Johnson’s latest show of support for Zelensky since Russia invaded Ukraine in February but might have come at the expense of his own lawmakers.
Macron's awkward Zelensky moment becomes Internet meme
An awkward-looking exchange between French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that was captured on camera in Kyiv drew commentary and mockery online on Friday, with some seeing deep meaning behind the body language.
The image, taken by AFP photographer Ludovic Marin, appeared on newspaper frontpages and quickly became a meme on social media in Ukraine and beyond.
It was taken at the end of a joint news conference on Thursday where Zelensky appeared alongside Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Premier Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
Hackers crash Internet as 'Russian Davos' adjusts to new reality
Hackers on Friday delayed the start of President Vladimir Putin's speech to Russia's flagship economic forum, shorn of strong Western participation as Russia adjusts to the "new reality" of life under Western sanctions.
State companies made a point of publicly signing deals and many firms had stalls with floor-to-ceiling display screens and glamorous attendants at the 25th St Petersburg International Economic Forum, which aims to rival the Davos World Economic Forum.
But the Western investors and investment bankers who had turned up in previous years were conspicuously absent.
UK journalist confirmed dead in Brazil, US urges 'accountability'
Brazilian police on Friday officially identified the remains of British journalist Dom Phillips, who was found buried in the Amazon after going missing on a book research trip.
The grim result comes after the disappearance on June 5 of Phillips and his guide, indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, ignited an international outcry, with the United States calling on Friday for "accountability."
Phillips was identified through "forensic dentistry combined with forensic anthropology," the Federal Police said in a statement.
Kate Bush tops charts with 1985 hit thanks to Stranger Things
British singer and songwriter Kate Bush topped the UK singles chart with her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill on Friday, setting several records with the song that has enjoyed a resurgence thanks to Netflix show Stranger Things.
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) peaked at No. 3 upon its original release but has found a new fan base among a younger generation in the latest season of the 1980s-set show about supernatural horrors in the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins.
The song, from Bush's album Hounds Of Love, has performed well in music charts in several countries, including the United States, since the first volume of Stranger Things season four episodes premiered on Netflix in late May.