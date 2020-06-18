While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 18

Trump sought Chinese President Xi Jinping's help to win re-election: Bolton

In a series of allegations, US President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Wednesday that Trump sought Chinese President Xi Jinping’s help to win re-election during a closed-door June 2019 meeting.

Bolton, who Trump fired in September after 17 months in the White House job, also said that the US president had expressed a willingness to halt criminal investigations to give “personal favours to dictators he liked,” according to an excerpt published in the New York Times.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The accusations are part of a book that the US government on Tuesday sued to block Bolton from publishing, arguing it contained classified information and would compromise national security.

READ MORE HERE

Pompeo meets China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Hawaii: US State Department

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii on Wednesday, the State Department said, amid a deep deterioration of relations between strategic rivals that are the world's two top economies.

The two have been at loggerheads over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and China's move to impose new security legislation on Hong Kong.

Tensions have risen also over China's neighbour North Korea. The United States and China share concerns about that country's nuclear weapons programme.

READ MORE HERE

WHO says steroid drug dexamethasone should be kept for serious coronavirus cases

A cheap steroid that can help save the lives of patients with severe Covid-19 should be reserved for serious cases in which it has been shown to provide benefits, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said research was at last providing “green shoots of hope” in treating the virus, which has killed more than 400,000 people worldwide and infected more than 8 million.

Trial results announced on Tuesday by researchers in Britain showed dexamethasone, a generic drug used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation in diseases such as arthritis, cut death rates by around a third among the most severely ill coronavirus patients admitted to hospital.

READ MORE HERE

India-China relations can't go back to old normal after border clashes: Analysts

The border clashes between India and China at Galwan that killed at least 20 Indian troops have spurred both nationalist passions and intense geopolitical debate in both countries.

The killings are the first in 45 years between India and China. Analysts say the loss of lives on both sides means things can never go back to the old normal.

"We were hopeful that a disengagement was taking place. But it's clear now that there was just a hardening of positions," said retired Lt-Gen DS Hooda, who used to head the Indian army's counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Man City beat Arsenal 3-0 to prolong Liverpool title wait

Manchester City extended Liverpool’s wait to win a first league title in 30 years as Pep Guardiola’s men beat 10-man Arsenal 3-0 at an empty Etihad to secure the first win of the Premier League’s restart on Wednesday.

Both sets of players came together before kick-off to take a knee in protest of racial injustice, as had Aston Villa and Sheffield United players in the first match of the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ after a 100-day stoppage due to coroanvirus.

But the difference in quality between the two sides showed once City found their groove as a nightmare evening for Arsenal defender David Luiz condemned his side to defeat.

READ MORE HERE