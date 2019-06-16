While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 16

Paris' Notre-Dame holds first mass since devastating blaze

The Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris hosted its first mass on Saturday exactly two months after a devastating blaze, with priests and worshippers wearing hard hats to protect themselves against possible falling debris.

Dressed in a white robe and helmet, Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit led the service, which was attended by just some 30 people - half of them clergy.

The mass started at 6pm (midnight on Sunday, Singapore time) in the Chapel of the Virgin on the east side of the cathedral, confirmed to be safe.

Protective nets have been strung above the nave and choir and rubble still strews the floor, but the pews have remained intact.

United Airlines flight skids off runway at Newark Airport

UPDATE. Pictures showing significant damage to nose landing gear and blew tires after United flight #UA627 performed a hard landing at Newark. pic.twitter.com/pTusgcH3Pa — Helio Neto (@Helliomacedo) June 15, 2019

A United Airlines flight skidded off the runway at Newark Airport and would be towed off the airfield after passengers had left the aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet on Saturday.

No injures were reported.

The flight landed at 1pm and skidded off the left side of the pavement, FAA said.

Amanda Knox breaks down in Italy as she relives murder trial

Amanda Knox, back in Italy for the first time since her 2015 murder acquittal, broke down in tears on Saturday as she relived her eight-year ordeal of trials and imprisonment, and the media frenzy surrounding it.

Speaking at a conference on criminal justice in the northern Italian city of Modena, Knox said she had considered suicide while in jail, and she blamed the media for its treatment of her and her trial, which was closely followed around the world.

"To the world, I wasn't a suspect innocent until proven guilty, I was a cunning, psychopathic, dirty, drugged-up whore who was guilty until proven otherwise," she told the audience.

Trump in new attack on London's mayor Sadiq Khan

US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on Saturday on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling for him to be replaced as soon as possible.

"LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster - will only get worse!" Trump said on Twitter, days after labelling the mayor a "stone cold loser."

Trump attached his latest comment to a retweet about crime in London - where three men were killed in the span of 24 hours - from right-wing columnist Katie Hopkins, who has been widely accused of Islamophobia and who in 2015 called migrants "cockroaches".

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos marries TV personality Pilar Rubio

Sergio Ramos, the Real Madrid captain, married Spanish TV presenter Pilar Rubio in Seville on Saturday in a "Galactico" wedding that he said would be "like no other" although he was coy on whether AC/DC were playing.

The crowd, who had gathered at Seville's famous 16th century cathedral to watch the many celebrity guests arrive, were delirious at the sight of former Real player David Beckham and his wife and former pop star Victoria, former and current La Liga stars Jordi Alba, Luka Modric, Keylor Navas, Roberto Carlos and Alvaro Morata, as well as matador El Cordobes.

The 33-year-old Ramos, who is from a suburb of Seville, arrived wearing a dark three-piece suit in a discrete check pattern, on the arm of his mother Paqui Garcia, who wore a traditional Andalusian mantilla, or raised head scarf. The bride, who is 41, arrived a little later in a floor-length white gown with a long train.

