While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 15

US plays down chance of China visit breakthrough

The United States on Wednesday played down expectations of any breakthrough from the first trip by a US Secretary of State to China in five years, after a tense call with China’s foreign minister ahead of Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing next week.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang urged the United States to stop meddling in its affairs and harming its security in a call with Mr Blinken on Wednesday, and said it should respect China’s core concerns to arrest declining relations between the superpowers, China’s foreign ministry said.

Having postponed a February trip after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, Mr Blinken is set to become the highest ranking US government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

US officials said Mr Blinken would push to establish open communication channels to ensure competition with the Chinese does not spiral into conflict.

