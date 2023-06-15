While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 15

In a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left), Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang urged the US to stop meddling in its affairs. PHOTO: AFP PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

US plays down chance of China visit breakthrough

The United States on Wednesday played down expectations of any breakthrough from the first trip by a US Secretary of State to China in five years, after a tense call with China’s foreign minister ahead of Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing next week.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang urged the United States to stop meddling in its affairs and harming its security in a call with Mr Blinken on Wednesday, and said it should respect China’s core concerns to arrest declining relations between the superpowers, China’s foreign ministry said.

Having postponed a February trip after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, Mr Blinken is set to become the highest ranking US government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

US officials said Mr Blinken would push to establish open communication channels to ensure competition with the Chinese does not spiral into conflict.

READ MORE HERE

‘Silvio, Silvio’: Berlusconi divides Italy even at his funeral

Italy bade farewell to four-times prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday at a funeral befitting the business tycoon’s colourful life, with mourners bellowing football chants and politicians arguing over a day of national mourning.

Crowds waving the flags of the AC Milan soccer club Berlusconi used to own chanted “Silvio, Silvio” as his coffin was carried inside Milan’s gothic cathedral, flanked by ceremonially dressed Carabinieri police with plumed helmets.

Inside were some 2,300 mourners, including the women, politicians and businessmen who had accompanied the 86-year-old during his rise to power and riches.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine reports small advances in ‘extremely fierce’ fighting

Ukraine reported incremental advances in its counteroffensive against Russian forces on Wednesday in what it described as “extremely fierce” fighting.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said the Ukrainian actions had “partial” success.

In the past day, Ukrainian troops had advanced 200-500m in various areas near the largely devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, and 300-350m in the direction of the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, she said.

READ MORE HERE

Environment activists smear paint on Monet painting

Environment activists on Wednesday smeared red paint and glued their hands to the protective glass on a Monet painting at Stockholm’s National Museum, police and the museum said.

“Two women around the ages of 25 and 30 were arrested,” police said, as the organisation Aterstall Vatmarker (Restore Wetlands) claimed responsibility in an interview with AFP.

The museum told AFP it was “not yet known” if the painting itself had been damaged.

READ MORE HERE

Croatia stun hosts Netherlands to reach Nations League final

Bruno Petkovic and Luka Modric struck in extra time to fire Croatia into the Nations League final with a 4-2 victory over hosts the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Zlatko Dalic’s side, who reached the World Cup semi-finals last year, moved a step closer to earning their first ever trophy and demonstrated once again they are extra-time specialists.

Andrej Kramaric and Mario Pasalic netted in the second half after Donyell Malen sent the Dutch ahead, but Noa Lang snatched a 96th-minute equaliser to force an additional half hour.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top