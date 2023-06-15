While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 15

US plays down chance of China visit breakthrough
The United States on Wednesday played down expectations of any breakthrough from the first trip by a US Secretary of State to China in five years, after a tense call with China’s foreign minister ahead of Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing next week.
Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang urged the United States to stop meddling in its affairs and harming its security in a call with Mr Blinken on Wednesday, and said it should respect China’s core concerns to arrest declining relations between the superpowers, China’s foreign ministry said.
Having postponed a February trip after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, Mr Blinken is set to become the highest ranking US government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.
US officials said Mr Blinken would push to establish open communication channels to ensure competition with the Chinese does not spiral into conflict.
‘Silvio, Silvio’: Berlusconi divides Italy even at his funeral
Italy bade farewell to four-times prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday at a funeral befitting the business tycoon’s colourful life, with mourners bellowing football chants and politicians arguing over a day of national mourning.
Crowds waving the flags of the AC Milan soccer club Berlusconi used to own chanted “Silvio, Silvio” as his coffin was carried inside Milan’s gothic cathedral, flanked by ceremonially dressed Carabinieri police with plumed helmets.
Inside were some 2,300 mourners, including the women, politicians and businessmen who had accompanied the 86-year-old during his rise to power and riches.
Ukraine reports small advances in ‘extremely fierce’ fighting
Ukraine reported incremental advances in its counteroffensive against Russian forces on Wednesday in what it described as “extremely fierce” fighting.
In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said the Ukrainian actions had “partial” success.
In the past day, Ukrainian troops had advanced 200-500m in various areas near the largely devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, and 300-350m in the direction of the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, she said.
Environment activists smear paint on Monet painting
Environment activists on Wednesday smeared red paint and glued their hands to the protective glass on a Monet painting at Stockholm’s National Museum, police and the museum said.
“Two women around the ages of 25 and 30 were arrested,” police said, as the organisation Aterstall Vatmarker (Restore Wetlands) claimed responsibility in an interview with AFP.
The museum told AFP it was “not yet known” if the painting itself had been damaged.
Croatia stun hosts Netherlands to reach Nations League final
Bruno Petkovic and Luka Modric struck in extra time to fire Croatia into the Nations League final with a 4-2 victory over hosts the Netherlands on Wednesday.
Zlatko Dalic’s side, who reached the World Cup semi-finals last year, moved a step closer to earning their first ever trophy and demonstrated once again they are extra-time specialists.
Andrej Kramaric and Mario Pasalic netted in the second half after Donyell Malen sent the Dutch ahead, but Noa Lang snatched a 96th-minute equaliser to force an additional half hour.