While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 15

Ukraine has received 10% of arms pledged: Defence ministry
Ukraine has received just 10 per cent of the weapons pledged by the West to help Kyiv to fight off the Russian offensive, the deputy defence minister said on Tuesday.
"From what we said we need, we got about 10 per cent," Anna Malyar said in televised remarks, saying the West should speed up its delivery schedule.
"No matter how hard Ukraine tries, no matter how professional our army is, without the help of Western partners we will not be able to win this war."
There should be "a clear timeframe" for such deliveries as every delay cost Ukraine dearly and risked more territory falling into Russian hands.
Boy rescued after four days in a well in India
Indian emergency workers rescued a 10-year-old boy with hearing and speech impairments late on Tuesday from a narrow well where he was trapped for over four days, the state government said.
Rahul Sahu fell down the 24m well on Friday afternoon while playing in the backyard of his house in the central state of Chhattisgarh.
Earth movers and cranes were used to help dig a tunnel next to the well, which is only a couple of feet wide.
Tampon shortage latest sign of supply chain issues in US stores
Tampons are the latest product disappearing from store shelves in the United States, another illustration of supply chain problems that are complicating daily life, following the troubling shortage of baby formula.
Drugstore chains CVS and Walgreens confirmed in messages to AFP that some brands of tampons are temporarily unavailable in some areas.
Procter & Gamble, which makes the ubiquitous Tampax line among other products, said customers might not be able to find their usual brand in American stores.
Hungary condemn England to worst home defeat since 1928
Hungary humiliated England 4-0 away on Tuesday to go top of their Nations League group and hand the hosts their worst home defeat for 94 years in a competition Gareth Southgate's side had hoped would be a morale-boosting warmup for the World Cup.
Southgate made nine changes from the team that drew with Italy at the weekend to give some fringe players a chance. But despite dominating possession, England created few chances and the experiment backfired against a Hungary team who beat them in Budapest earlier in the month and were out for blood again.
"Tonight is a chastening experience," Southgate said, after last year's national heroes as European Championship finalists were booed off at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.
BTS taking a break as group members pursue solo work
K-pop supergroup BTS announced on Tuesday they were taking an indefinite break from one of the world’s most popular acts to focus on solo pursuits.
The seven members, who are credited with generating billions of dollars for the South Korean economy, dropped the bombshell during their streamed annual “FESTA” dinner, part of a celebration that marks their anniversary as a group.
“We’re going into a hiatus now,” said Suga, 29, some 20 minutes into the clip, which was posted to the group’s official YouTube channel.