While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 15

Ukraine has received 10% of arms pledged: Defence ministry

Ukraine has received just 10 per cent of the weapons pledged by the West to help Kyiv to fight off the Russian offensive, the deputy defence minister said on Tuesday.

"From what we said we need, we got about 10 per cent," Anna Malyar said in televised remarks, saying the West should speed up its delivery schedule.

"No matter how hard Ukraine tries, no matter how professional our army is, without the help of Western partners we will not be able to win this war."

There should be "a clear timeframe" for such deliveries as every delay cost Ukraine dearly and risked more territory falling into Russian hands.

