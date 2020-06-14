While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 14

Fresh protests around the world against police violence

Thousands marched in cities around the world for a second week of rallies Saturday to support the US Black Lives Matter movement, but also to highlight problems in their own countries

There were rallies in cities across Europe, with thousands demonstrating in several cities across France, with clashes breaking out in Paris and the southeast city of Lyon.

Police arrested several far-right demonstrators gathered in London to counter an anti-racism march following violence there.

This was the second weekend of international rallies as people took to the streets to back US protests over the killing last month of black American George Floyd by a white police officer.

Atlanta demonstrators protest police killing of black man; chief resigns

Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car while waiting in line at a drive thru at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant south of downtown, the city's mayor said on Saturday.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she accepted the resignation of police chief Erika Shields after the killing of Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was investigating the incident. Police said Brooks resisted arrest after failing a field sobriety test.

AstraZeneca agrees to supply Europe with 400 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca Plc said on Saturday it signed a contract with European governments to supply the region with its potential vaccine against the coronavirus, the British drugmaker's latest deal to pledge its drug to help combat the pandemic.

The contract is for up to 400 million doses of the vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, the company said, adding that it was looking to expand manufacturing of the vaccine, which it said it would provide for no profit during the pandemic.

Deliveries will start by the end of 2020.

Sister of North Korean leader warns South Korea of retaliatory measures

The sister of North Korea's leader has warned of retaliatory measures against South Korea that could involve the military, in the latest escalation of tensions over defectors from the North who have been sending back propaganda and food.

Kim Yo Jong, who serves unofficially as one of Kim Jong Un's top aides, issued the warning in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA on Saturday.

"By exercising my power authorised by the Supreme Leader, our Party and the state, I gave an instruction to the ... department in charge of the affairs with (the) enemy to decisively carry out the next action," Kim said.

Nepal Parliament approves new map as land row with India escalates

The lower house of Nepal's parliament on Saturday approved a new map of the country, including areas disputed with India, the speaker of the national legislature said.

The move signals a hardening of Nepal's position over a decades-long border row that has strained ties between the South Asian neighbours.

India's foreign ministry rejected Nepal's new map, arguing that the addition of Indian territory is not based on historical fact or evidence.

