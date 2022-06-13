While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 13

US moving away from commitments on Taiwan: Chinese veteran diplomat Cui Tiankai
Things are not moving in the "right direction" on Taiwan, the particularly prickly point in China's relationship with the United States, according to veteran Chinese diplomat Cui Tiankai.
In an interview with The Straits Times on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday, Mr Cui said that Washington was moving away from its commitments on Taiwan, with such actions as selling it arms and attempting to upgrade political relations with Taipei.
These developments would have "serious consequences," he added.
Mr Cui was China's longest-serving ambassador to the US until he retired last year, eight years after President Xi Jinping first posted him to Washington DC.
Macron faces tough battle for control of parliament after first round vote
French President Emmanuel Macron faces a tough fight to win an absolute majority in parliament that would allow him to govern with a free hand after a strong showing by a new left-wing alliance in Sunday's first-round election.
Initial estimates by Elabe put the hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon's NUPES bloc neck-and-neck with Macron's Ensemble! alliance in the first round, with 26.20% and 25.8% respectively.
Elabe projected Ensemble would go to win between 260-300 parliament seats - with the mark for an outright majority set at 289 seats - on June 19 and forecast the left would secure 170-220 seats, a big increase from 2017.
Biden hails limited US gun reform plan as 'important steps', urges lawmakers to pass it quickly
US President Joe Biden on Sunday praised limited proposals from senators on curbing gun violence as "important steps", while noting that they fell short of his calls for more radical change.
"Obviously, it does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades," Mr Biden said in a statement.
"With bipartisan support, there are no excuses for delay, and no reason why it should not quickly move through the Senate and the House."
France to face early heatwave from June 15: Forecaster
An early heatwave is expected to hit France this week, the state forecaster Meteo France said on Sunday, with temperatures reaching up to 38 degrees Celsius in the south.
The heatwave will affect the southern part of the country first, although how far it will spread to the north is uncertain, Meteo France said.
Temperatures could reach 35 to 38 degrees Celsius from the middle of the week until the weekend, and are not expected to drop below 20 degrees, the meteorological service predicted.
Netflix announces second season of global hit Squid Game
Global megahit Squid Game will return for a second season, Netflix announced on Sunday, offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark Korean drama.
Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021.
The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money.