While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 13

US moving away from commitments on Taiwan: Chinese veteran diplomat Cui Tiankai

Things are not moving in the "right direction" on Taiwan, the particularly prickly point in China's relationship with the United States, according to veteran Chinese diplomat Cui Tiankai.

In an interview with The Straits Times on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday, Mr Cui said that Washington was moving away from its commitments on Taiwan, with such actions as selling it arms and attempting to upgrade political relations with Taipei.

These developments would have "serious consequences," he added.

Mr Cui was China's longest-serving ambassador to the US until he retired last year, eight years after President Xi Jinping first posted him to Washington DC.

