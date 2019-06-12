While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 12

Hundreds gather for second wave of HK protests over extradition law

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the government headquarters in Admiralty on Tuesday night, as the city geared up for a second wave of protests against a proposed extradition law.

People with multi-coloured umbrellas started streaming to the complex from about 8pm, unfazed by the rain. By 9pm, the walkway in front of the Legislative Council (LegCo) and the bridge next to it were lined with protesters.

Following Sunday's mass protest - the biggest the city has had since the handover in 1997 - there have been calls from activists online for Hong Kong residents to join a second protest on Tuesday, a sit-in to begin at 10pm.

Student Clara Lam, 22, said she attended the mass rally on Sunday and turned up again last night because she is upset that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam ignored public opposition to the extradition Bill that many in Hong Kong view as an attempt by Beijing to curb the territory's independence.

Trump says he received a 'beautiful letter' from North Korea's Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he has received another "beautiful letter" from Kim Jong Un and expressed openness to holding a third summit with the North Korean leader.

Indicating that he continues to trust Kim, despite making little progress in efforts to get Pyongyang to give up nuclear weapons, Trump said the North Korean strongman "has kept his word."

"That's very important to me," he said at the White House. Trump did not divulge what was in the letter from Kim.

Accused Mar-a-Lago infiltrator allowed to represent herself

A Chinese woman charged with unlawfully entering President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida will be allowed to represent herself in court, as she snubbed having an attorney defend her against the charges.

During a hearing in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, a judge granted Yujing Zhang's request to represent herself, appointing the public defenders' office to serve as stand-by counsel to sit behind her in court for consultation and in case she changes her mind.

"I can do it by myself," Zhang said in court.

Football: Lionel Messi is sports world's highest earner, says Forbes

Lionel Messi was the world's highest paid athlete over the past year, Forbes reported on Tuesday in its annual sporting rich list.

Barcelona and Argentina star Messi dethroned retired boxer Floyd Mayweather as the sports world's highest earner, raking in US$127 million (S$173 million) via salary and endorsement deals.

That put Messi ahead of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus and Portugal star who was second with earnings of US$109 million.

Inventor of guilt-free desserts is world's top pastry chef

Her desserts are often not at all sweet and she couldn't give a fig if people complain that they don't look great on Instagram.

But that did not stop Jessica Prealpato being named the best pastry chef on the planet on Tuesday by the World's 50 Best Restaurants ranking - the first woman ever to receive the honour.

The 32-year-old French woman, who is about to have her first child, is the creator of a whole new genre of guilt-free patisserie.

