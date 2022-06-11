While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 11

US inflation skyrockets, piling pressure on Biden

US inflation surged to a new four-decade high in May, defying hopes that price pressures had peaked and deepening President Joe Biden's political troubles as Americans struggle to meet the cost of essentials like food and gas.

Government data released on Friday put inflation at 8.6 per cent, extending increases not seen for a generation, with gas prices hitting daily records fuelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and supply chain challenges related to the pandemic.

Biden, whose popularity has taken a hit as prices surge, has made fighting inflation his top domestic priority, but is finding he has few tools to directly impact prices.

Reacting to the latest inflation figure, he blamed "Putin's Price Hike" for most of the increases, saying in a statement: "We must do more - and quickly - to get prices down here in the United States."

