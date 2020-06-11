While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 11

Boeing aims for key 737 Max certification flight in late June: Sources

Boeing Co is aiming to conduct a key certification test flight on its grounded 737 Max jet in late June, two people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday (June 10).

The 737 Max has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. Boeing told airlines it hopes to conduct the flight in late June, the sources said.

Asking for anonymity because they had not been authorized to speak publicly, they said Boeing had also notified airlines of a fix to address safety concerns about the placement of wiring bundles on the aircraft.

J&J to begin human trials of Covid-19 vaccine in second half of July





An illustration of a vaccine for Covid-19. There are no approved treatments or vaccines for Covid-19. PHOTO: REUTERS



Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday (June 10) it would bring forward by two months human trials of its potential Covid-19 vaccine to the second half of July, as the drugmaker rushes to develop a shot for the contagious respiratory disease.

The company has already signed deals with the US government to create enough manufacturing capacity to produce more than 1 billion doses of its vaccine through 2021, even before it has evidence that it works. There are no approved treatments or vaccines for Covid-19.

J&J's study will test the vaccine against a placebo and assess its safety and immune response in 1,045 healthy people aged 18 to 55 years, as well as those 65 years and older. The trial will take place in the United States and Belgium.

UK lockdown a week earlier could have halved Covid-19 death toll, scientist says





Britain has an official death toll from confirmed Covid-19 cases of over 40,000. PHOTO: REUTERS





Britain's death toll from Covid-19 could have been halved if lockdown was introduced a week earlier, a former member of the UK government's scientific advisory group said on Wednesday (June 10).

Britain has an official death toll from confirmed Covid-19 cases of over 40,000, rising to over 50,000 cases when deaths from suspected cases are included.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced the lockdown on March 23.

Floyd brother tells US Congress 'stop' pain, pass police reform





Philonise Floyd demanded lawmakers address the systemic problems in law enforcement. PHOTO: REUTERS





The brother of George Floyd, whose killing by police sparked worldwide protests against racism, told the US Congress Wednesday (June 10) to "stop the pain" by passing reforms to address and reduce police brutality.

One day after burying his brother in Houston, Philonise Floyd appeared in person before a House hearing, where he described the anguish of watching a video of George's death and demanded lawmakers address the systemic problems in law enforcement.

"I'm here to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain," the younger Floyd said, wiping his forehead and holding back tears.

J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues





Author J.K. Rowling has long been a target of criticism by trans activists. PHOTO: REUTERS





Author J.K. Rowling defended her right to speak about trans issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay in which she explained the complex reasons for her interest in the subject, revealing painful details from her past.

The Harry Potter creator has long been a target of criticism by trans activists, who have taken issue with some of her social media posts. At times, the criticism has taken the form of abusive language and threats of violence.

In a 3,600-word essay, published on her website, the writer explained in detail her research and beliefs on trans issues, and the concerns she has about how women's rights and some young people's lives were being impacted by some forms of trans activism.

