While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 11

One dead as helicopter crash-lands on Manhattan building

A helicopter crash-landed on top of a high-rise in midtown Manhattan Monday (June 10), starting a fire and leaving one person dead as the entire building shook from the impact.

Emergency services fanned out around the 54-story building on Seventh Avenue after what was described as a "hard-landing" by a chopper that took off barely 10 minutes earlier from a heliport in the city.

The New York fire department confirmed one fatality - presumed to be the pilot, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

READ MORE HERE

1-Altitude employee found dead in construction manhole on roof of One Raffles Place

A 26-year-old employee of alfresco bar 1-Altitude employee fell to his death in a construction manhole on the roof of One Raffles Place just after midnight on Sunday (June 9).

He was reportedly a security officer at the bar.

Both the police and the Manpower Ministry are investigating.

READ MORE HERE

Drifting in South China Sea for 80 hours, S'pore diving enthusiast stayed sane by talking to his watch and life buoy

Forty hours after Singaporean John Low's boat sank and he found himself drifting aimlessly on a ring buoy from Malaysian waters to the South China Sea, he decided to strip himself of his clothes.

The T-shirt, shorts and underwear he had on were rubbing against his badly sunburnt skin and it got so painful he couldn't bear it anymore. He stripped.

For the next 40 hours before he was rescued by a passing ship, Mr Low, 60, floated naked in the sea.

READ MORE HERE

Hiring prospects in Singapore to remain stable: Survey

Singaporean employers remain optimistic in their hiring plans for the third quarter of this year, new research shows.

Fifteen per cent of employers intend to increase their staffing levels, while 3 per cent anticipate a decrease, and 77 per cent forecast no change to their payrolls, according to the latest survey released by recruitment company ManpowerGroup Employment on Tuesday (June 11). The remaining 5 per cent did not know.

The resulting net employment outlook for the upcoming quarter is forecast to remain relatively stable at +12 per cent, improving by one percentage point from the previous quarter, but it remains unchanged in comparison from the same period last year.

READ MORE HERE

Da Vinci's US$450 million masterpiece is kept on Saudi prince's yacht: Report

A Leonardo Da Vinci masterpiece, whose whereabouts has been a mystery since it sold in 2017 for a record US$450 million (S$614.61 million), has turned up in an unlikely place, according to Artnet.com.

"Salvator Mundi" is being kept on superyacht Serene owned by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the publication reported Monday (June 10), citing two "principals involved in the transaction" that it didn't identify.

Another Saudi prince was said to have purchased the 500-year-old painting on MBS' behalf at a 2017 Christie's auction, the New York Times reported previously. Christie's declined to confirm that report.

READ MORE HERE