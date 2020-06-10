While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 10

George Floyd’s life celebrated at funeral, family calls for justice

George Floyd, the African-American man whose death in police custody roused worldwide protests against racism, was extolled on Tuesday as a“gentle giant” and a symbol of the oppressed’s struggle for justice at a funeral in his hometown of Houston.

Family members and friends, most dressed all in white, stepped up to a microphone to describe Floyd as a loving, larger than life personality who deserved justice after his death while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

A 46-year-old African American who grew up in Houston, Floyd died after a white police officer pinned him with a knee to the neck for 8 minutes 46 seconds.

The policeman, Derek Chauvin, 44, has been charged with second-degree murder and three others with aiding and abetting.

UN chief warns coronavirus pandemic could spark global food emergency

The world is facing an "impending global food emergency" that could impact hundreds of millions of people as the coronavirus pandemic threatens already strained supply chains, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday.

"Our food systems are failing, and the Covid-19 pandemic is making things worse," the UN chief said in a statement accompanying a report by the world body.

"More than 820 million people are hungry," he said. "Some 144 million children under the age of five are stunted - more than one in five children worldwide."

Six EU leaders urge greater collaboration to tackle future pandemics

The leaders of six European Union nations have called for building up EU stocks of critical medicines and equipment and other measures to boost the bloc's long-term resilience to public health crises.

The 27-nation EU and Britain have reported some 1.4 million cases of the new coronavirus, or about a fifth of the global total.

At the height of the crisis, many EU states resorted to protectionist measures, raising trade barriers to hinder the export of medical equipment to their neighbours.

Emirates lays off thousands of pilots and cabin crew, plans more job cuts

Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, laid off hundreds of pilots and thousands of cabin crew on Tuesday as it manages a cash crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and more job cuts are planned, five company sources said.

Aviation is one of the industries worst hit by the fallout from the virus outbreak, with airlines forced to lay off staff and seek government bailouts.

More redundancies were expected at Emirates this week including both Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 pilots, the sources said.

Premier League clubs lost £600 million in season before coronavirus

Premier League clubs made a combined loss of £600 million in the 2018/19 season, even before suffering the financial pain of the coronavirus pandemic, a report revealed on Tuesday.

Analysis from football finance experts Vysyble shows the 20 clubs in the English top-flight combined to post the huge loss despite record revenues of £5.15 billion ($6.6 billion).

The financial impact of Covid-19 is set to have a huge impact on the Premier League, even if plans to complete the current season behind closed doors go smoothly.

