While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 1

After two months, a scarred Shanghai's Covid-19 lockdown ends
Following two months of frustration, despair and economic loss, Shanghai's draconian Covid-19 lockdown ended at midnight on Wednesday morning, prompting celebrations tempered with fear that an outbreak could return.
Most of Shanghai's 25 million residents can now freely leave home, return to work, use public transport and drive their cars - a moment that for many in China's largest and most cosmopolitan city felt like it would never arrive.
At midnight, small groups gathered in the city's former French Concession neighbourhood whistled, shouted "ban lifted" and clinked glasses of champagne.
Earlier, streets were lively as residents picnicked on grassy patches and children rode bikes down carless roads.
Biden, Ardern focus on Pacific islands, China in White House meeting
The US president and New Zealand’s prime minister aired shared concern about China’s bid to expand its influence in the Pacific on Tuesday and a senior US official said they discussed the need for in-person engagement with Pacific island leaders.
Joe Biden and Jacinda Ardern met at the White House amid a tour of the Pacific island region by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi that has worried New Zealand and the United States and US allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.
Greeting Ardern in the Oval Office, Biden said Washington had no desire to dictate to the region but to partner with them. “We have more work to do in those Pacific islands,” he said.
British PM Johnson urged to explain how lockdown party not a breach of ministerial code
Britain’s independent adviser on ministers’ behaviour said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson must explain why he thought he had not broken the ministerial code after being fined over attending a party during the Covid-19 national lockdown.
It had previously been expected that ministers who breached the guidance would be dismissed, but the government last week redrafted some of the rules to reduce the potential sanctions for those who break the code.
Christopher Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, said there is a “legitimate question” about whether he broke the ethics rules when he was fined by the police over a birthday party in June 2020 when indoor socialising was banned.
Opec mulls excluding Russia from oil-production deal: WSJ report
Some Opec members are considering the idea of suspending Russia in an oil production deal as Western sanctions hurt the nation's ability to produce more, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing Opec delegates.
Exempting Russia could pave the way for Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Opec members to produce more to meet the production targets.
Oil prices have soared to above US$100 a barrel since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and countries including the United States have urged a hike in production to bring prices down.
Tennis: Zverev downs Alcaraz to reach French Open semi-final after thriller
Alexander Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic four-set clash on Tuesday to secure a French Open semi-final meeting with either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.
The German third seed claimed a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) victory over 19-year-old Spanish sensation Alcaraz after three hours and 18 minutes.
Zverev moved into his second straight last-four match at Roland Garros with his first-ever Grand Slam win over a top-10 player.