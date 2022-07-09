While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 9

Abe shooting raises questions about security for VIPs in Japan

The fatal shooting of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe from close range at a political rally on Friday has raised questions about protection for high-profile figures in a country where political violence and gun crimes are extremely rare.

Dignitaries in Japan often travel with modest security details focused mainly on direct physical threats rather than being protected by the heavily-armed personnel braced for firearms attacks seen in places like the United States.

Abe, 67, was campaigning in the western city of Nara for Liberal Democratic Party candidates ahead of a Sunday election when he was shot, with Nippon TV saying the assailant was about 3m away.

A 41-year-old man was detained at the scene and police said the suspect had used a homemade gun. Police said other guns and explosives were found at the suspect's home and that he had admitted to carrying out the attack.

