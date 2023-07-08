While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 8

Zelensky meets Turkey’s Erdogan to push Ukraine Nato bid

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday entered crunch talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the final leg of a European tour aimed at pushing Ukraine’s bid to join Nato and securing more weapons from allies.

The talks in Istanbul came on the eve of the 500th day since Russia’s invasion, with Mr Zelensky admitting Ukraine’s counteroffensive was progressing slowly.

He called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery during a two-day visit to Prague.

“Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to fulfil an offensive mission, it is difficult to conduct a defensive operation, to be honest,” Mr Zelensky told reporters.

