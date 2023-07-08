While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 8

Zelensky meets Turkey’s Erdogan to push Ukraine Nato bid
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday entered crunch talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the final leg of a European tour aimed at pushing Ukraine’s bid to join Nato and securing more weapons from allies.
The talks in Istanbul came on the eve of the 500th day since Russia’s invasion, with Mr Zelensky admitting Ukraine’s counteroffensive was progressing slowly.
He called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery during a two-day visit to Prague.
“Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to fulfil an offensive mission, it is difficult to conduct a defensive operation, to be honest,” Mr Zelensky told reporters.
Dutch government collapses over immigration policy
The Dutch government on Friday collapsed after failing to reach a deal on restricting immigration, junior coalition partner Christian Union said, a move expected to trigger new elections in the autumn.
“The four parties decided that they cannot reach an agreement on migration. Therefore, they decided to end this government,” party spokesman Tim Kuijsten said, confirming media reports that Prime Minister Mark Rutte would tender the resignation of his government.
The crisis was triggered by a push by Mr Rutte’s conservative VVD party to limit the flow of asylum seekers to the Netherlands, which split his four-party government coalition when two parties refused to support his proposals.
World breaks hottest-day record for third time this week
The world recorded its hottest day ever on Thursday, breaking previous highs set on Monday and Tuesday as global average temperatures continue to climb, according to data from the US National Centres on Environmental Prediction.
The global average temperature hit 17.23 deg C on Thursday, according to the government agency.
The record comes days after intense heatwaves in the United States and China, while another killed more than 100 people in Mexico, as temperatures soar globally.
Hazardous ‘forever chemicals’ in nearly half of US tap water
At least 45 per cent of the United States’ tap water is contaminated with toxic “forever” chemicals, according to a study by a government agency.
Found in everyday products such as non-stick frying pans, polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can linger in the environment for a long time and have been linked to serious health conditions including cancer and birth defects.
The chemicals can reach water supplies through industrial discharges and leaching from landfill sites.
‘I don’t know if I’ll be back,’ says heartbroken Murray
Crestfallen Andy Murray admitted he doesn’t know if he will be back at Wimbledon next year after a heart-breaking second-round loss to world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.
Two-time champion Murray went down 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (2/7), 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 after a gruelling four-hour 40-minute match-up.
The defeat means 36-year-old Murray has not made the second week of a Grand Slam since reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2017.