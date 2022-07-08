While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 8

Senators promote Russia 'state sponsor of terror' Bill in Kyiv

Two US senators seeking to pass a law designating Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" visited Ukraine's capital on Thursday to discuss the Bill with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Republican Lindsey Graham told Reuters in a joint interview with Democrat Richard Blumenthal that the Bill would put Russia in "the category of Iran, Syria and North Korea."

Graham said he believed it could get near-unanimous support in the US Senate.

Zelensky thanked the senators for their work and emphasised the importance of bipartisan US support.

