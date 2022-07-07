While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 7

Malaysian man confirmed as S'pore's first local monkeypox case

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed the first local case of monkeypox infection in Singapore.

The patient is a 45-year-old male Malaysian national who resides in Singapore. He tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday.

He is currently hospitalised at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and his condition is stable.

"He is not linked to the imported case announced by MOH on June 21," said the ministry.

