While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 7

Malaysian man confirmed as S'pore's first local monkeypox case
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed the first local case of monkeypox infection in Singapore.
The patient is a 45-year-old male Malaysian national who resides in Singapore. He tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday.
He is currently hospitalised at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and his condition is stable.
"He is not linked to the imported case announced by MOH on June 21," said the ministry.
Defiant Boris Johnson refuses to quit, fires key Cabinet minister
Boris Johnson told Cabinet colleagues he will not resign as Conservative leader and prime minister, according to an official, despite a slew of ministers quitting and some of his closest allies demanding he go.
In a dramatic move late on Wednesday, Johnson fired a key Cabinet minister, Michael Gove, as Downing Street tries to show it is fighting back. The prime minister intends to quickly fill some government positions, according to the official.
Senior ministers including Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had earlier told Johnson his time was up, after the resignations of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday set in motion a dramatic 24 hours in British politics.
MI5, FBI chiefs warn over China in rare joint address
The heads of MI5 and the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned on Wednesday about China's commercial espionage thrust in the West, in a rare joint address at the British intelligence service's London headquarters.
Speaking to an audience of officials and business executives in Thames House, MI5 director-general Ken McCallum and FBI director Christopher Wray said the threat from Chinese spies is paramount in both countries and only continues to grow.
McCallum said MI5, the British domestic intelligence service, had sharply expanded its China-focused operations.
Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in US women
More than half of US women who received a uterus through a transplant went on to have successful pregnancies, a new study shows.
Between 2016 and 2021, 33 women received uterus transplants in the United States and so far 19 of them, or 58 per cent, have delivered a total of 21 babies, researchers reported on Wednesday in JAMA Surgery.
"Uterus transplant should be considered a clinical reality in the US," the researchers wrote.
Harvey says she was drugged on last night of championships
Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey said on Instagram on Wednesday that she was drugged on the final night of the World Championships, during which time she suffered a rib sprain and a concussion.
The Tokyo Olympian said she woke up "completely lost" with her team manager and doctor at her side, with no recollection of a four-to-six-hour window of time during the incident.
The 22-year-old discovered "dozens of bruises" on her body after travelling home the next day and said she was compelled to share her experience as "these situations sadly happen too many times."