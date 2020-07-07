While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 7

Miami shuts down restaurant dining again as US Covid-19 deaths top 130,000

Miami-Dade, Florida’s most populous county, became the latest US coronavirus hotspot to roll back its reopening on Monday, shutting down on-site dining at restaurants, as cases surge nationwide by the tens of thousands and deaths topped 130,000.

The emergency order was handed down on Monday by Mayor Carlos Gimenez, the top official in the county that includes Miami and surrounding areas and has some 48,000 Covid-19 cases among its 2.8 million residents.

The move whiplashed restaurateurs, who recently came back to work after an initial weeks-long shutdown was lifted, leaving them frustrated and even more worried about the survival of their businesses.

“We’re burned out emotionally, we’re burned out financially, and we’re burned out from the trauma of seeing everything that’s happening,” said Karina Iglesias, a partner at the popular downtown Miami Spanish restaurants Niu Kitchen and Arson.

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians and Saudis over human rights

Britain imposed sanctions on 25 Russians and 20 Saudis on Monday as part of post-Brexit measures foreign minister Dominic Raab said were aimed at stopping the laundering of “blood money”.

After leaving the European Union in January, Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to forge a new independent role for Britain in foreign and trade affairs and this was the first time London could impose asset freezes and visa bans independently.

Raab has pressed for tough sanctions and set out the first names in parliament, including Russian nationals Britain says were involved in the mistreatment and death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and Saudis held to be involved in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Life-saving HIV drugs risk running out as Covid-19 hits supplies: WHO

More than a third of the world's countries say they are at risk of running out of life-saving Aids drugs because of disruptions to supply lines and other problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation said on Monday.

Twenty-four out of those 73 nations have already reported critically low supplies of the vital anti-retroviral drugs, the agency said.

The WHO said about 8.3 million HIV-positive people are reliant on the antiretroviral drugs in the 24 worst-hit states - about a third of all people taking HIV treatment globally.

Macron picks new interior minister in Cabinet revamp

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday replaced his embattled interior minister in a cabinet reshuffle days after changing his prime minister, as he seeks to stake out a "new path" for France through its worst economic crisis since World War II.

After a weekend of painstaking consultations with new premier Jean Castex, Macron dropped Christophe Castaner as interior minister and replaced him with budget minister Gerald Darmanin, who is the subject of a rape investigation.

Castaner, appointed in 2018, had to manage a crisis when police came under increasing criticism for alleged heavy-handedness and racism.

Germany makes new arrest in Wirecard collapse

German prosecutors said Monday they have made a new arrest related to the spectacular collapse of payments provider Wirecard, which is shaping up to be the country's biggest financial fraud scandal.

The managing director of Cardsystems Middle East FZ-LLC, a Dubai-based subsidiary of Wirecard, was placed under arrest on suspicion of serious fraud, said prosecutors.

The suspect was not named by authorities, but German media have identified him as Oliver Bellenhaus, who ran the German company's most profitable unit before the scandal was exposed.

