While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 6

Unesco lists Iraq's Babylon as World Heritage Site

Unesco’s World Heritage Committee voted on Friday to list the sprawling Mesopotamian metropolis of Babylon as a World Heritage Site after three decades of lobbying efforts by Iraq.

Iraq had been trying since 1983 to have the site – a massive 10 sq km complex of which just 18 per cent has been excavated thus far – recognised by Unesco.

Straddling Iraq’s Euphrates River about 100km south of Baghdad, the city was the centre of the ancient Babylonian empire more than 4,000 years ago.

The committee met in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku to consider Babylon and another 34 sites, including in Brazil and Burkina Faso, for the List.

Trump: I am not grooming Ivanka for political life

US President Donald Trump says he is not grooming his daughter Ivanka for life in public office, following her outsized role at the recent Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Japan.

The president said "foreign leaders love her" and that her performance at the G-20 was "amazing."

Ivanka Trump, who serves as an adviser to the president, was seen as inserting herself into the conversations of foreign presidents and prime ministers during the recent summit in Japan.

Rustic sculpture of Melania Trump unveiled near Slovenian hometown

A life-size rough wooden sculpture of US first lady Melania Trump was unveiled near her hometown of Sevnica in southeastern Slovenia on Friday.

Commissioned by Berlin-based American artist Brad Downey and carved with a chainsaw by local folk artist Ales Zupevc, the statue serves as a - perhaps wry - accompaniment to Downey's exhibition in the capital Ljubljana exploring Melania's roots in the small Alpine country.

The blocky, rustic figure was cut from the trunk of a living linden tree - whose base forms a tall plinth - in a field beside the Sava River in the village of Rozno, 8km from Sevnica.

Tennis: Gauff saves match points to reach Wimbledon last 16

Teen sensation Coco Gauff showed remarkable resilience in saving two match points to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon, beating Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 on Friday.

The 15-year-old, who had already claimed the scalps of Venus Williams and 2017 semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova, was not as assured as in her previous performances.

However, her 28-year-old opponent let her nerves overcome her at the most crucial moment, double faulting on her second match point in the second set.

Actress and singer Karen Mok hopes to bring Broadway to China

Karen Mok may be currently performing on what she says will be her final concert tour but the Hong Kong-born actress and singer has no plans to retire just yet, setting her sights on bringing Broadway-style musicals to China.

The 49-year-old has released 20 solo albums and starred in more than 40 films during her 25-year career including Keanu Reeves' Man Of Tai Chi and Wong Kar Wai's Fallen Angels.

"It doesn't mean that I'm retiring or anything... I could never quit the stage but I just feel that it's a good time to call it a day where pop concerts are concerned," Mok told Reuters in London while on a visit to promote her tour.

