While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 5

Rooftop shooter kills 6 at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb
Six people were killed and at least two dozen injured when a man with a high-powered rifle opened fire from a rooftop at a Fourth of July parade in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday, turning a civic display of patriotism into a scene of panicked mayhem.
Officials told a news conference that six people were killed and 24 taken to hospital, and that a rifle was recovered from the scene. A hospital spokesperson reported 31 people were injured.
Police said they were searching for a white male about 18 to 20 years old and asked the public for tips and cellphone images and surveillance video to help find him.
“We are aggressively looking for the individual responsible,” sheriff’s department spokesperson Christopher Covelli told journalists. “He could be in the city; he could be somewhere else.”
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction from war at US$750 billion
Ukraine told an international conference Monday that it will cost an estimated US$750 billion to rebuild the war-shattered country, a task President Volodymyr Zelensky said was the shared duty of the democratic world.
Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Switzerland, the Ukrainian president and a long line of government ministers described the massive destruction and towering needs since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.
“Reconstruction of Ukraine is not a local task of a single nation,” Zelensky said via video message.
Hong Kong raises prospect of Shenzhen border easing by Aug 4
Hong Kong's new health secretary said on Monday he hoped the border with Shenzhen would reopen before August 4, a move that would mark a significant relaxation of China's strict border controls, generating divided opinions on Chinese social media.
Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau posted a blog on Hong Kong's Health Bureau website expressing hope that relatives separated by the border between Hong Kong and mainland China could reunite in time for the Qixi Festival, China's equivalent of Valentines Day, to be held this year on Aug 4.
"I hope that the epidemic will be controlled and that with the joint cooperation between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, more people who need to return to the Mainland for family reunions ... can enter Shenzhen via the Shenzhen Bay Bridge," wrote Lo, whose appointment was announced by China's State Council last month.
Italy declares drought emergency in five northern regions
Italy declared a state of emergency in five northern regions and announced emergency funds on Monday over a worsening drought that has plagued the Po Valley in recent weeks.
The cabinet approved a state of emergency in five regions – Friuli-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto – until December 31, the government said in a statement that also announced a 36.5 million-euro fund to help those affected.
Italy is facing an unusually early heatwave and a lack of rainfall, particularly in the northern agricultural Po Valley, which has been hit by its worst drought in 70 years.
Rusting Eiffel Tower in need of full repairs, reports say
The Eiffel Tower is riddled with rust and in need of full repairs, but instead it is being given a cosmetic 60 million euro paint job ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to confidential reports cited by French magazine Marianne.
The wrought-iron 324-metre (1,063 ft) high tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, is among the most visited tourist sites in the world, welcoming about six million visitors each year.
However confidential reports by experts cited by Marianne suggest the monument is in a poor state and riddled with rust.