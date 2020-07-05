While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 5

Coronavirus, protests, Trump's angry words darken US July 4th weekend

The United States marked its Independence Day on Saturday in a sombre mood, as a record surge in coronavirus cases, anti-racism protests and an angry speech from President Donald Trump have cast a shadow over what normally are festive celebrations.

Popular beaches on both coasts - normally packed on July 4th - were closed as California and Florida suffer alarming surges in Covid-19 infections.

"You should assume everyone around you is infectious," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned.

Across the country, Main Street parades have been cancelled, backyard barbecues scaled down, and family reunions put off amid worries about spreading the virus on a day when Americans typically celebrate their 1776 declaration of independence from Britain.

British historian David Starkey quits Cambridge over slavery claim

A British royal historian who said slavery was not genocide has quit his honorary position at Cambridge University and been dropped by his published HarperCollins.

Starkey is an expert on Britain's Tudor period - a time in the 1500s when the slave trade was growing as European colonies across the Caribbean and the Americas expanded.

He said in a June 30 online interview with the right-wing British commentator Darren Grimes that the BLM movement represented "the worst side of American black culture".

Egypt arrests alleged serial sexual predator

Egyptian authorities on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly sexually abused dozens of girls and women, in a case that has sparked outrage online, a security source said.

Allegations have been widely circulating on social media since Wednesday detailing horrific sexual abuse and related blackmail suffered by women at the hands of the same man.

One allegation claimed that he attempted to abuse a 14-year-old girl.

Formula One: Leclerc says Ferrari's pace 'not even close' to expectation

Ferrari had warned their car was off the pace but Charles Leclerc said Saturday's qualifying for the season-opening Austrian Formula One Grand Prix was not even close to expectations.

The Monegasque was on pole at the Red Bull Ring last year but this time qualified seventh, his quickest flying lap nearly a second slower than Valtteri Bottas who took the top slot for Mercedes.

Leclerc's team mate Sebastian Vettel, a four-times world champion with Red Bull, failed to make even the top 10 and will start 11th.

Football: Five-star Man United thrash Bournemouth to climb into top four

Manchester United continued their charge into the Premier League top four with another devastating attacking display as they thrashed Bournemouth 5-2 on Saturday with Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes doing the damage.

Another bad day for Bournemouth pushed the Cherries closer to a return to the Championship as they remain rooted in the bottom three despite taking a shock lead at Old Trafford through Junior Stanislas.

Teenage sensation Greenwood, Rashford from the penalty spot and Martial hit back before half-time.

