While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 5

Big quake rattles Southern California, damage reported north-east of Los Angeles

A powerful earthquake jolted Southern California on Thursday, touching off house fires and damaging buildings in a desert town north-east of Los Angeles, but authorities said it has caused only minor injuries.

The 6.4 magnitude quake, the largest in two decades in the area, struck about 182km north-east of Los Angeles near the city of Ridgecrest at around 1.30pm EDT (1.30am on Friday, Singapore time), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The Kern County Fire Department said it was dealing with "multiple injuries," two house fires, small brush fires and gas leaks.

Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden said she had never felt a quake "like this long rolling" temblor, adding she was driving in her car when it happened and immediately pulled up her emergency brake.

Defying critics, Trump promises a July 4th to remember

President Donald Trump promised "one of the biggest celebrations" in US history on Thursday ahead of his July Fourth Independence Day speech, joined by tanks and jet flyovers that critics said would politicize a popular national holiday.

Trump, a Republican who admired flashy displays of national pride and military strength in France, dismissed concerns about the expense and militaristic overtones of the event outside the 97-year-old Lincoln Memorial, a symbol of national unity.

Thousands of supporters wearing "Make America Great Again" hats, along with opponents questioning the cost, poured into the US capital despite scorching temperatures and a threat of rain, while a diapered "Baby Trump" balloon sat next to a banner calling Trump a traitor.

Tutankhamun relic sells for US$6 million in London, despite Egyptian outcry

A 3,000-year-old quartzite head of Egyptian “Boy King” Tutankhamun was auctioned off for US$6 million (S$8.1 million) on Thursday in London despite an outcry from Cairo.

Christie’s auction house sold the 28.5cm relic for £4,746,250 at one of its most controversial auctions in years.

No information about the buyer was disclosed.

Hot-dog eating champ Joey Chestnut downs 71 franks in 10 minutes

Joey Chestnut just never gets sick of winning.

The undisputed competitive eating champion scarfed down a staggering 71 hot dogs in just 10 minutes to capture his 12th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, continuing his Fourth of July dominance on a hot and sticky Coney Island afternoon.

The 35-year-old Californian jumped to a quick lead in the first 60 seconds and cruised to victory on Thursday, although he fell short of his record 74 franks set in last year's competition.

Tennis: Nadal survives Kyrgios test in bad-tempered Wimbledon thriller

Twice Wimbledon champion Rafa Nadal emerged victorious from a memorable four-set duel with Australian wild man Nick Kyrgios that delivered everything it had promised in front of an enraptured Centre Court crowd on Thursday.

The fiery Kyrgios threw everything he had at the third seed - including an extraordinary 143mph second-serve ace - and undoubtedly had him rattled before the Spaniard eventually prevailed 6-3 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(3) in the second round clash.

It was the best match of Wimbledon's opening week as, amongst the expected histrionics, both men hit the heights with some relentlessly powerful and accurate serving in particular.

