While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 4

Danish police say several dead after Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested

Several people were killed in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and could not rule out it was an “act of terrorism”.

“There are several injured, and what we also know now is that there are several dead,” Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told journalists, adding that police had launched a massive search operation throughout the local Zealand region.

Thomassen declined to speak about the suspect’s potential motives and whether he was known to police.

Copenhagen police said officers had been sent to Field’s mall in the Danish capital late on Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting, and had told people inside the centre to stay put and await assistance.

