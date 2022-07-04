While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 4

Danish police say several dead after Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested
Several people were killed in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and could not rule out it was an “act of terrorism”.
“There are several injured, and what we also know now is that there are several dead,” Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told journalists, adding that police had launched a massive search operation throughout the local Zealand region.
Thomassen declined to speak about the suspect’s potential motives and whether he was known to police.
Copenhagen police said officers had been sent to Field’s mall in the Danish capital late on Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting, and had told people inside the centre to stay put and await assistance.
British army says its Twitter and YouTube accounts have been breached
Britain's army said its Twitter and YouTube accounts had been breached on Sunday.
As of 1800 GMT (1am Singapore time), the @BritishArmy handle, which is verified by Twitter, had retweeted a number of posts promoting non-fungible tokens on its timeline.
The army YouTube account had been renamed 'Ark Invest' and showed several videos relating to cryptocurrency.
Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, 6 dead: Rescuers
An avalanche sparked by the collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps killed at least six people and injured eight others on Sunday, an emergency services spokeswoman said.
The glacier collapsed on the mountain of Marmolada, the highest in the Italian Dolomites, near the hamlet of Punta Rocca, the route normally taken to reach its summit.
The disaster struck one day after a record-high temperature of 10 degrees Celsius was recorded at the glacier’s summit.
Trump foe Liz Cheney has not ruled out 2024 US presidential run
Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a rising Republican star until she refused to accept Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election, says she has not ruled out a US presidential run in 2024.
"I'll make a decision about '24 down the road," she said in an interview Sunday with ABC talk show This Week. "The single most important thing is protecting the nation from Donald Trump."
Wyoming representative Cheney was one of just 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted to impeach the former president for inciting the January 6, 2021 insurrection by his supporters.
Tennis: Djokovic into 13th Wimbledon quarter-final despite blip
Six-time champion Novak Djokovic overcame a mid-match blip to defeat Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven and reach his 13th Wimbledon quarter-final on Sunday.
Top seed Djokovic, looking to equal Pete Sampras as a seven-time champion at the All England Club, downed his 104th-ranked opponent 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
The Serb will face 10th seeded Jannik Sinner for a place in the semi-finals after the Italian knocked out Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz.