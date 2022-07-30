While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 30

China announces Strait drills ahead of possible Pelosi trip

China on Saturday will hold live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Strait, the government announced via state media, raising the stakes ahead of a possible trip to the self-governing island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The manoeuvres will be limited in scope and will take place off the island of Pingtan in Fujian province, according to a statement issued on Thursday, but reported by Chinese state media only on Friday.

"Live ammunition will be fired... between 8am and 9pm and any entry (into these waters) will be prohibited", said the government statement, which does not mention Pelosi.

Tensions have been simmering between the world's two biggest economies and growing geopolitical rivals over Taiwan, with Chinese President Xi Jinping warning US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Thursday "those who play with fire will eventually get burned."

