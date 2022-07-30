While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 30

China announces Strait drills ahead of possible Pelosi trip
China on Saturday will hold live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Strait, the government announced via state media, raising the stakes ahead of a possible trip to the self-governing island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The manoeuvres will be limited in scope and will take place off the island of Pingtan in Fujian province, according to a statement issued on Thursday, but reported by Chinese state media only on Friday.
"Live ammunition will be fired... between 8am and 9pm and any entry (into these waters) will be prohibited", said the government statement, which does not mention Pelosi.
Tensions have been simmering between the world's two biggest economies and growing geopolitical rivals over Taiwan, with Chinese President Xi Jinping warning US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Thursday "those who play with fire will eventually get burned."
US, Japan to cooperate on chips as part of new dialogue
The United States and Japan launched a new high-level economic dialogue on Friday aimed at pushing back against China and countering the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The two long-time allies agreed to establish a new joint research centre for next-generation semiconductors during the so-called economic "two-plus-two" ministerial meeting in Washington, Japanese Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Hagiuda also discussed energy and food security, the officials said in a news briefing.
Zelensky calls prison strike 'deliberate Russian war crime'
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday the shelling of a prison in the separatist-controlled east holding Ukrainian servicemen was a "deliberate Russian war crime" that had claimed more than 50 lives.
"Today, I received information about the attack by the occupiers on Olenivka (the prison's location), in the Donetsk region. It is a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war. More than 50 dead," he said, in his daily address.
Russia and Moscow-backed separatists had earlier on Friday accused Kyiv's forces of striking the jail, saying dozens of people died and scores were wounded.
Spain confirms first monkeypox-related death in Europe
Spain reported its first monkeypox-related death on Friday, in what is thought to be Europe’s first death from the disease and only the second outside of Africa in the current outbreak.
Brazil reported earlier on Friday the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current wave of the disease.
According to a World Health Organisation report from July 22, only five deaths had been reported worldwide, all in the African region.
Titmus wins gold as Australia dominate Commonwealth pool
Ariarne Titmus held off a fierce challenge to win 200m freestyle gold at the Commonwealth Games on Friday as Australia dominated on the first night of action in the Birmingham pool.
Zac Stubblety-Cook took gold in the men's 200m breaststroke and Elijah Winnington triumphed in the 400m freestyle.
Australia added gloss to their evening by winning the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, finishing ahead of England and Canada.