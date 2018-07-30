While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 30

US President Donald Trump threatens US government shutdown over immigration

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (July 29) he would allow the federal government to shut down if Democrats do not fund his border wall and back immigration law changes, betting that maintaining a hard line will work in Republicans’ favour in November congressional elections.

However, a disruption in federal government operations could backfire on Trump if voters blame Republicans, who control Congress, for the interruption in services.

“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!” Trump said on Twitter.

Palestinian teen freed from Israel jail will continue resistance - as lawyer

A Palestinian teenager released by Israel on Sunday (July 29) after completing a prison term for kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier said she wanted to become a lawyer so she could continue her struggle against the occupation of the West Bank.

Ahed Tamimi, 17, became a hero to Palestinians after the incident last December outside her home in Nabi Saleh, a village that has for years campaigned against land seizures by Israel, leading to confrontations with the Israeli military and Jewish settlers.

Israelis regarded the incident, which Tamimi's mother relayed live on Facebook, as a staged provocation.

New York Times publisher rebuts Trump's account of private meeting

President Donald Trump on Sunday (July 29) disclosed details of a private meeting he had with the publisher of The New York Times, A.G. Sulzberger, and Sulzberger flatly disputed the president's characterisation of an exchange they had about threats to journalism.

Trump said on Twitter that he and Sulzberger had discussed "the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, 'Enemy of the People.' Sad!"

In a five-paragraph statement issued two hours after the tweet, Sulzberger said he had accepted Trump's invitation for the July 20 meeting mainly to raise his concerns about his "deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric."

