While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 3

Grandmother of dead French teen urges calm as mayor’s home attacked
The grandmother of the French teenager whose fatal shooting by police has sparked several nights of unrest issued a plea for calm on Sunday as the home of the mayor of a Paris suburb was attacked with a burning car in a new flaring of violence.
The government of President Emmanuel Macron has been battling five nights of violent protests since 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday by an officer during a traffic check.
The killing of Nahel, who was of Algerian origin, has revived longstanding accusations of institutional racism within the French police, which rights groups say single out minorities during controls.
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in ‘fierce fighting’
Russian troops are advancing in four areas of the front line in eastern Ukraine amid “fierce fighting”, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister said on Sunday.
“Fierce fighting is going on everywhere,” Ganna Maliar wrote on social media, adding: “The situation is quite complicated.
“The enemy is advancing in Avdiivka, Mariinka, Lyman sectors. The enemy is also moving forward in the Svatove sector,” she said.
Climate activists block holes on Spanish golf courses over water use
Climate activists said Sunday they had plugged the holes on 10 golf courses across Spain to protest at the sport’s excessive water usage as Europe lives through a severe drought.
Activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) filled in the holes under cover of darkness in Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, the Basque Country, Navarra and the Balearic Island of Ibiza to denounce “the waste of water during one of the worst droughts Europe has ever suffered”.
“Golf has no place in a world without water,” said a statement from the group, which uses direct action to underline its warnings about the dangers to the planet.
Poland to send 500 police to bolster security at Belarus border
Poland said on Sunday it will send 500 police to shore up security at its border with Belarus to cope with rising numbers of migrants crossing as well as any potential threats after the Wagner group of mercenaries relocates to Belarus.
“Due to the tense situation on the border with Belarus I have decided to bolster our forces with 500 Polish police officers from preventive and counter-terrorism units,” Minister of Interior Mariusz Kaminski wrote on his Twitter account.
The police force would join 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers in securing the border, he said.
Aston Martin protest Austrian GP result
Aston Martin protested the provisional result of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at Spielberg on Sunday, claiming several cars were not penalised for breaching the rule on exceeding track limits.
The four race stewards said in a statement that race control had dealt with more than 100 deleted laps during the race and had been asked to reconcile all of them with the penalties applied.
Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished sixth at the Red Bull Ring and Lance Stroll was 10th in a race won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.