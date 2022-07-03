While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 3

Lukashenko says Ukraine fired missiles on Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday said his army had shot down missiles fired into their territory from Ukraine and vowed to respond “instantly” to any enemy strike.
“We are being provoked,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by state news agency Belta.
“I must tell you that around three days ago, maybe more, they tried to strike military targets in Belarus from Ukraine.
“Thank God, our Pantsir anti-air systems intercepted all the missiles fired by the Ukrainian forces.”
Tanya Chua best female singer at Golden Melody Awards
Singaporean Tanya Chua won big at the 33rd edition of Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards on Saturday.
The singer-songwriter was named Best Female Singer (Mandarin), the fourth time she has clinched the award.
She won four awards in total - her album Depart was named Best Mandarin Album, Album of the Year and Best Vocal Album Recording.
Elon Musk breaks Twitter silence with photo with Pope
American billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday broke his silence on the Twitter social media site, which he plans to buy, posting a picture of himself with Pope Francis.
"Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday," Musk tweeted next to a photograph of him and four of his children with the Argentinian-born pontiff.
The location and details of the meeting were not specified by the Tesla and SpaceX boss, while the Vatican did not comment on his private audience with Pope Francis.
Kyrgios wins bad-tempered Wimbledon clash with Tsitsipas
Nick Kyrgios came from behind to win a stormy encounter against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon on Saturday after calling for his opponent to be kicked out for hitting a ball into the crowd.
The mercurial Australian prevailed 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in an incident-packed third-round match, during which both players received warnings.
After sealing his victory, the 2014 quarter-finalist said he had fancied his chances coming into the match after his recent win against the fourth seed on the grass in Halle.
Football: Ronaldo wants to leave Man United, say reports
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer if the Premier League club receive an appropriate offer, according to multiple reports on Saturday.
The 37-year-old Portugal forward returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer.
But despite being United's top scorer last season, and third in the Premier League, the campaign was overall disappointing.