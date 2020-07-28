While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 28

Spanish PM Sanchez says UK made an ‘error’ in dealing new tourism blow

Britain made a mistake when it decided at the weekend to slap a quarantine on people travelling from Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, saying most of the Mediterranean country had a lower coronavirus infection rate than the UK.

Sanchez was speaking just after Britain dealt a new blow to any hopes of reviving Spain’s tourism by extending guidance advising against all non-essential travel, which already applied to mainland Spain, to include the Balearic and Canary Islands.

“The error is to have looked at the incidence (of the virus) in the country as a whole,” Sanchez said in an interview with Telecinco television.

Last year, Britons made up over a fifth of foreign visitors to Spain, which relies heavily on tourism.

READ MORE HERE

In California breadbasket, hospitals overwhelmed as Covid-19 infections soar

Nearly 200 federal healthcare workers have been deployed to California's Central Valley agricultural breadbasket, where hospitals are overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases as new infection rates soar, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday.

The arrival over the past several days of Department of Defense personnel will help hospitals in the stricken region, where some hospitals and intensive care units are two-thirds full of Covid-19 patients.

That has left little room for people who are ill from other conditions and is putting immense pressure on doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers trained in providing care to the sickest patients.

READ MORE HERE

Facebook sues EU antitrust regulator for excessive data requests

Facebook is suing EU antitrust regulators for seeking information beyond what is necessary, including highly personal details, for their investigations into the company's data and marketplace, the US social media group said on Monday.

Facebook has been under EU competition enforcers' scrutiny since last year, with one investigation focused on its trove of data and the other on its online marketplace launched in 2016 and used by 800 million Facebook users in 70 countries to buy and sell items.

The company has since then provided 315,000 documents equivalent to 1.7 million pages to the Commission.

READ MORE HERE

Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named League Managers' Association (LMA) manager of the year on Monday after guiding the Merseyside club to their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Klopp's Liverpool side won the Premier League title with seven games to spare and they finished the season 18 points clear at the top of the table.

The German coach pipped Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth and last year's winner Chris Wilder of Sheffield United to the Alex Ferguson Trophy - named after the former Manchester United manager.

READ MORE HERE

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a representative for the couple said in a statement on Monday.

British actress Turner, 24, who played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, and Jonas, a member of pop band the Jonas Brothers, married quietly in May 2019 and have adopted a low-key public profile.

READ MORE HERE