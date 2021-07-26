While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 26

US House Speaker Pelosi names Republican Kinzinger to Jan 6 panel

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday formally named Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger to serve on a select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Kinzinger, Pelosi said in a statement, "brings great patriotism to the committee's mission: to find the facts and protect our democracy." It was unclear whether she would name additional Republicans. Earlier in the day, Pelosi was interviewed on ABC's This Week and said that other Republicans also had expressed interest in working on the panel.

Kinzinger, 43, is an Air Force veteran and an outspoken critic of Trump. He was one of seven House Republicans who voted with Democrats to impeach Trump earlier this year on a charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol.

France, Greece send aircraft to help tackle Italy fires

Firefighting aircraft from France and Greece arrived in Italy on Sunday following an appeal for help in taming fires raging across parts of Sardinia that have forced hundreds of people from their homes.

"It's a disaster without precedent," the island's governor Christian Solinas said, as hot southwesterly winds complicated the efforts to put out the blazes and the region declared a state of emergency.

As many as 1,200 people had been evacuated from their homes, including residents of a care home, according to Rai News.

South Africa has 'largely' passed peak of third virus wave: President

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said the country had "largely" passed the peak of its third coronavirus wave and eased restrictions, including a ban on alcohol sales.

The continent's worst virus-hit country went back into a partial lockdown last month to stem an unprecedented Covid-19 resurge widely attributed to the Delta variant.

Ramaphosa on Sunday said the average number of daily new infections had stood around 12,000 over the past week, a 20 per cent drop from the previous week.

London roads flood as storms roll in

Buses and cars were left stranded when roads across London flooded on Sunday, as repeated thunderstorms battered the British capital.

Social media users posted videos of partially submerged vehicles in south west London, with more heavy rain set to fall as a band of thunderstorms made its way across southeast England.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning across London and surrounding counties until 1900BST (1800GMT).

Unesco grants world heritage status to Madrid's Paseo del Prado and Retiro Park

Unesco added Madrid's historic Paseo del Prado boulevard and Retiro Park to its list of world heritage sites on Sunday.

The tree-lined Paseo del Prado, in the centre of the Spanish capital, is home to the Prado museum, while Retiro Park, just off the Paseo del Prado, is one of the city's most visited attractions.

"I think it's wonderful, it's part of Spain's heritage that we have to value," said Eloy Moreno, 31, who was walking along the Paseo del Prado on Sunday afternoon.

