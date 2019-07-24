While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 24

US finally gets a new Pentagon chief as Senate confirms Esper

The US Senate on Tuesday (July 23) confirmed former soldier Mark Esper as secretary of defense, filling America's longest-ever Pentagon leadership vacuum as Washington faces mounting tensions with Iran and struggles to end its long war in Afghanistan.

US President Donald Trump's second Defense Department chief will take over nearly seven months after the shock departure of Jim Mattis, the deeply respected career US Marine who broke with Trump over policy towards the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Two others were made acting defense secretary this year to fill the void - including Patrick Shanahan, who served a six-month temporary stint but resigned for family reasons in June and withdrew from consideration for the full-time top post.

Facebook to fix kids app flaw allowing chats with strangers

Facebook acknowledged Tuesday (July 23) that a flaw in its Messenger Kids service allowed children get into group chats with people who were not approved by their parents.



Facebook said it has been shutting down the group chats involved and notifying thousands of parents that their children many have unintentionally connected with strangers. PHOTO: AFP



The leading social network said it has been shutting down the group chats involved and notifying thousands of parents that their children many have unintentionally connected with strangers.

"We recently notified some parents of Messenger Kids account users about a technical error that we detected affecting a small number of group chats," Facebook said in response to an AFP inquiry.

US will deal with Huawei waiver applications within weeks: Ross



American companies were banned from selling most US parts and components to Huawei without special licenses because of national security concerns. PHOTO: AFP



The Trump administration plans to handle applications from tech companies seeking waivers over Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's blacklisting within the next few weeks, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday (July 23).

"We will deal with them very promptly," Ross said in an interview. "There are 50-some-odd applications from 35 companies that have been received, and within the next couple of weeks we expect to have verdicts."

Pressed on whether they would be completed in two weeks, Ross said: "I said within the next few weeks, few."

At US$437,500, Nike running shoes smash auction record for sneakers



The so-called Nike Moon Shoe, designed by Nike co-founder and track coach Bill Bowerman for runners at the 1972 Olympics trials, was the top lot in the first-ever auction dedicated to sneakers at Sotheby's auction house in New York. SCREENGRAB: STADIUM GOODS/ FACEBOOK



A pair of 1972 running shoes, one of the first pairs made by Nike, sold for US$437,500 (S$597,524) on Tuesday (July 23), shattering the record for a pair of sneakers at public auction.

The so-called Nike Moon Shoe, designed by Nike co-founder and track coach Bill Bowerman for runners at the 1972 Olympics trials, was the top lot in the first-ever auction dedicated to sneakers at Sotheby's auction house in New York.

Sotheby's said the price was a world auction record for a pair of sneakers. The buyer in the online auction was not immediately known.

Football: Chelsea clinch 2-1 win over Barcelona in Japan friendly



FC Barcelona's Riqui Puig (left) in action against Chelsea's Pedro Rodriguez (centre) during a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Barcelona and Chelsea FC in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Japan, on July 23, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Goals from Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley saw Chelsea grab a 2-1 victory against Barcelona on Tuesday (July 23) in an exhibition match in Japan.

World Cup-winning French striker Antoine Griezmann and former Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong made their unofficial debut for the Spanish giants, pleasing some 51,126 fans who cheered every move during the star-studded game.

Chelsea striker Abraham opened the scoring in the 34th minute by pouncing on a mistake by Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets who attempted to clear the ball.

