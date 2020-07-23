While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 23

Trump says sending federal agents to more US cities to fight violent crime

President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to more US cities to crack down on violent crime in an escalation of his “law and order” theme going into the Nov 3 presidential election.

Trump, joined at a White House event by Attorney-General William Barr, unveiled an expansion of the “Operation Legend” programme to include cities such as Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a further effort by federal officials to tackle violence.

“Today, I’m announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime,” said Trump.

Trump said “we have no choice but to get involved” with a rising death toll in some major cities. “This bloodshed must end; this bloodshed will end,” he said.

Mike Pompeo tells British MPs China 'bought' WHO chief Tedros

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told a group of British lawmakers that China had "bought" the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), according to people familiar with the matter.

At a private meeting in London on Tuesday, Pompeo said there was firm intelligence to show that a deal had been done to get Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus the job of WHO director-general - and that this had resulted in the deaths of British citizens from coronavirus, the people said.

Three of those who were present at the meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussion was private, said Pompeo told them he believed China had bought the WHO chief.

Afghan girl who killed Taleban gunmen 'ready to fight again'

An Afghan girl who shot dead two Taleban fighters after they gunned down her parents said on Wednesday she was ready to confront any other insurgents who might try to attack her.

Qamar Gul, 15, killed the militants when they stormed her home last week in a village in the Taywara district of the central province of Ghor.

"I no longer fear them and I'm ready to fight them again," Gul told AFP by telephone from a relative's home.

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus, again

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has again tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office announced on Wednesday, saying he would extend his two-week quarantine and suspend upcoming travel plans.

The far-right leader, who has faced criticism for downplaying the pandemic and flouting social distancing measures, has been in self-isolation in the presidential palace in Brasilia since first testing positive for the virus on July 7.

"President Jair Bolsonaro's health continues to improve, under the treatment of the presidential medical team," his office said in a statement. "A (new coronavirus) test carried out yesterday on the president came back positive."

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion as Kanye West struggles with bipolar disorder

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bi-polar disorder that have led to a series of rambling public remarks on subjects ranging from politics to his marriage.

Kardashian's statement on her Instagram stories account was her first public comment on weeks of interviews, public appearances and Twitter comments by West that have raised concern about the Grammy-winning singer's mental health.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she wrote, calling him a "brilliant but complicated person."

