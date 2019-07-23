While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 23

Britain calls for European naval mission to counter Iran's 'piracy'

Britain called on Monday for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, days after Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in what London described as an act of "state piracy" in the strategic waterway.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt outlined the plans to parliament after a meeting of COBR, the government's emergency committee, which discussed London's response to Friday's capture of the Stena Impero tanker by Iranian commandos at sea.

"Under international law, Iran had no right to obstruct the ship's passage - let alone board her. It was therefore an act of state piracy," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told parliament.

The British announcement signals a potential shift from Washington's major European allies who so far have been cool to US requests that they beef up their military presence in the Gulf, for fear of feeding the confrontation there.

Trump says US working with Pakistan to find way out of Afghan war

President Donald Trump voiced optimism on Monday that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan could help broker a political settlement to end the nearly 18-year-old US war in Afghanistan and held out the possibility of restoring aid to Islamabad.

"I think Pakistan is going to help us out to extricate ourselves," Trump said, with Khan sitting next to him at the start of a White House meeting.

Trump spoke of possibly restoring US$1.3 billion (S$1.7 billion) in American that he had cut last year, depending upon the results of the meeting, and offered to mediate in the longstanding dispute between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir region.

EU countries agree to new migrant influx mechanism, says France's Macron

Fourteen member countries of the European Union have agreed to a new "solidarity mechanism" proposed by Germany and France to allocate migrants across the bloc, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Foreign affairs and Interior ministers of the EU had earlier gathered in Paris to discuss immigration and security issues following a first gathering in Finland last week.

Macron did not spell out specifics but said the new initiative would be "quick" and "automatic".

Singer Ricky Martin joins massive protest by Puerto Ricans against governor

Hundreds of thousands of angry protesters blocked the main road in Puerto Rico's capital on Monday in the largest in a wave of demonstrations seeking the resignation of the US territory's embattled governor.

The demonstrators were joined by some of Puerto Rico's most famous singers, including Ricky Martin.

Puerto Ricans are up in arms over alleged corruption involving money meant for victims of Hurricane Maria in 2017, which left nearly 3,000 dead.

Football: Cristiano Ronaldo will not face rape charges in Nevada

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face any charges over an alleged rape in the US state of Nevada a decade ago, prosecutors said on Monday.

The Clark County District Attorney's Office said it had declined to prosecute the Portuguese star because it "cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt" that a sexual assault occurred.

Kathryn Mayorga, a former model, has claimed that Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

