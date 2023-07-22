While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 22

Putin tells Poland aggression against Belarus is attack on Russia

President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Nato member Poland of having territorial ambitions in the former Soviet Union, and said any aggression against Russia’s neighbour and close ally Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia.

Moscow would react to any aggression against Belarus, which forms a loose “Union State” with Russia, “with all the means at our disposal”, Mr Putin told a meeting of his Security Council in televised remarks.

Warsaw’s Security Committee decided on Wednesday to move military units to eastern Poland after members of the Russian Wagner mercenary force arrived in Belarus, the state-run news agency PAP quoted its secretary as saying on Friday.

Poland denies any territorial ambitions in Belarus.

READ MORE HERE

Retired police officer charged with illegally helping China