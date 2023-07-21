While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 21

Mounting US worries over soldier amid N. Korea silence

The United States on Thursday voiced mounting concern over Army Private Travis King, who dashed into North Korea two days ago, saying Pyongyang had a history of mistreating captured Americans.

US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, in her first public comments on the case, said Washington was fully mobilised in trying to contact Pyongyang, including through United Nations communications channels.

But North Korea had yet to offer any response, officials said.

At the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby expressed concern: “This is not a country that is known for humane treatment of Americans - or frankly anybody else for that matter.”

