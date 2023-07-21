While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 21

Mounting US worries over soldier amid N. Korea silence
The United States on Thursday voiced mounting concern over Army Private Travis King, who dashed into North Korea two days ago, saying Pyongyang had a history of mistreating captured Americans.
US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, in her first public comments on the case, said Washington was fully mobilised in trying to contact Pyongyang, including through United Nations communications channels.
But North Korea had yet to offer any response, officials said.
At the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby expressed concern: “This is not a country that is known for humane treatment of Americans - or frankly anybody else for that matter.”
Fears in Poland, as Wagner Group trains across border
People living near Poland’s border with Belarus said on Thursday they could hear shooting and helicopters after Russia’s Wagner Group arrived to train Belarusian special forces just a few miles from the frontier, compounding their fears the Ukraine war would reach them.
Mrs Agata Moroz, the 56-year-old village mayor of Kolpin-Ogrodniki, could not stop her tears as she expressed her anxiety for her family.
“I’m afraid. I have a son in the army. He’s a military man. I’m worried about him, I have grandchildren. I have a disabled husband. I’m most worried about them,” Mrs Moroz said.
Cluster munitions in Ukraine, being deployed in field
US-supplied cluster munitions are in Ukrainian hands and being deployed in the field as part of Kyiv’s battle against Russia’s invasion, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.
“We have gotten some initial feedback from the Ukrainians, and they’re using them quite effectively,” Mr Kirby said at a news briefing.
Mr Kirby said the cluster munitions are having an impact on Russian defensive formations and manoeuvring.
Fleetwood sets pace at Open alongside Lamprecht
Home favourite Tommy Fleetwood joined South African amateur Christo Lamprecht at the top of the leaderboard after hitting a five-under-par 66 on the opening day of the British Open at Hoylake.
Lamprecht shone on his debut at the majors after earning his place by winning the Amateur Championship last month.
The powerful 22-year-old, who stands 2.03m tall, used his long levers to great effect around the Royal Liverpool course on Thursday.
Depp self-portrait painted during ‘dark time’ goes on sale
A self-portrait by Johnny Depp went on sale on Thursday, depicting the Hollywood star when he was in between court cases relating to his marriage to ex-wife Amber Heard.
Conceived in 2021 in the studio of British illustrator Ralph Steadman, the artwork called “Five” was completed this year.
“This self-portrait, it was created at a time that was... let’s say a bit dark, a bit confusing,” Depp said in a video.