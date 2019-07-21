While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 21

British Airways suspends flights to Cairo on security grounds

British Airways and Lufthansa abruptly suspended flights to Cairo from Saturday over security concerns, but giving no details about what may have prompted the move.

"We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment," British Airways said in a statement.

Lufthansa later said it had cancelled its flights to Cairo on Saturday from Munich and Frankfurt and will resume its flights on Sunday.

When asked for more details about why flights had been suspended and what security arrangements the airline was reviewing, a spokeswoman responded: "We never discuss matters of security."

Britain calls seizure of ship a 'hostile act'; Iran releases video of capture

Britain denounced the Iranian seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf as a “hostile act” on Saturday, rejecting Teheran’s explanation that it had seized the vessel because it had been involved in an accident.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards posted a video online showing speedboats pulling up alongside the Stena Impero tanker, its name clearly visible.

Troops wearing ski masks and carrying machine guns rappelled to its deck from a helicopter, the same tactics used by British Royal Marines to seize an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar two weeks ago.

Son of Australian police chief found dead in Canada

One of two young homicide victims found this week in western Canada is the son of a high-ranking Australian police official, Canadian police said.

The bodies of Lucas Robertson Fowler, a 23-year-old Sydney native, and Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, from the US state of North Carolina, were found on Monday along a remote stretch of highway in northern British Columbia province, the police said in a statement late on Friday.

A blue Chevrolet minivan registered in neighbouring Alberta province was found on the side of the road, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said, without confirming whether the van belonged to the couple.

Trump offers to guarantee bail for US rapper A$AP Rock

US President Donald Trump offered on Saturday to guarantee the bail of rapper ASAP Rocky, detained in Sweden on suspicion of assault following a street brawl.

Trump tweeted that he had spoken with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who he said gave assurances that the singer would be treated fairly.

"Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative," Trump wrote. There is no system of bail in Sweden.

Golf: Ireland's Lowry breaks course record to seize control at British Open

If there were any nerves concealed behind Shane Lowry's thick beard they had no impact on his golf as the Irishman took the British Open by the scruff of the neck with a sensational course record in Saturday's third round.

On a day ripe for scoring on a becalmed Dunluce links, joint overnight leader Lowry provoked a chorus of roars from the galleries that had flocked to the Antrim coast as he moved four shots clear of Tommy Fleetwood with an eight-under 63.

Several other players, notably Englishman Fleetwood, tucked into the third-day birdie-feast but they could not keep pace with the 32-year-old from across the border.

