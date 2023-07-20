While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 20

Israel’s Herzog addresses Congress amid policy tensions

President Isaac Herzog of Israel addressed Congress on Wednesday at a fraught moment in the US relationship with his nation, and amid fresh signs of strain in the long-standing bipartisan consensus on Capitol Hill to fervently support the Jewish state.

A day after 10 left-wing House Democrats declined to back a resolution declaring strong support for Israel, Mr Herzog sought to ease concerns that his country is losing its democratic, pluralistic tradition – a message equally aimed at members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government who wish to move towards a state where power is more centralised in the prime minister’s office.

He also acknowledged the divisions that have appeared both in his country and among leaders in the United States, but compared the relationship between the two countries to a family, where disagreement does not mean disunity.

A handful of Democrats boycotted the speech, including Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington, who last week said that Israel “is a racist state.”

