While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 20

As Britain swelters, UN warns of worsening heatwaves

Climate change-driven heat events that pushed Britain's temperatures to record highs on Tuesday will become more frequent and intense for decades to come, the head of the UN's World Meteorological Organisation said.

"The negative trending climate will persist until at least 2060," said Professor Petteri Taalas at a briefing in Geneva.

"These heatwaves are becoming more frequent because of climate change," he added, blaming the volume of carbon dioxide already emitted.

The UN official likened the climate situation to an athlete enhancing their performance with illegal drugs. "We have been doping our atmosphere by injecting more carbon dioxide," Prof Taalas said.

