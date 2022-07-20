While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 20

As Britain swelters, UN warns of worsening heatwaves
Climate change-driven heat events that pushed Britain's temperatures to record highs on Tuesday will become more frequent and intense for decades to come, the head of the UN's World Meteorological Organisation said.
"The negative trending climate will persist until at least 2060," said Professor Petteri Taalas at a briefing in Geneva.
"These heatwaves are becoming more frequent because of climate change," he added, blaming the volume of carbon dioxide already emitted.
The UN official likened the climate situation to an athlete enhancing their performance with illegal drugs. "We have been doping our atmosphere by injecting more carbon dioxide," Prof Taalas said.
Putin forges ties with Iran’s supreme leader in Teheran talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin had talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran on Tuesday, the Kremlin leader’s first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Moscow’s Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.
In Teheran, Putin also held his first face-to-face meeting since the invasion with a Nato leader, Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss a deal that would resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports as well as the conflict in northern Syria.
Putin’s trip, coming just days after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia, sends a strong message to the West about Moscow’s plans to forge closer strategic ties with Iran, China and India in the face of Western sanctions.
Bidens welcome Ukraine's first lady to the White House
US President Joe Biden, with flowers in hand, and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, to the White House on Tuesday for a visit ahead of her address to Congress on Wednesday.
Zelenska, the wife of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, embraced Jill Biden and received the flowers from the president, who met her vehicle outside.
Afterwards, the two women and delegations from both countries sat down for a meeting in the White House Blue Room.
UK gives below-inflation pay rises to public-sector staff
Britain announced below-inflation pay rises for millions of workers including police, doctors and teachers on Tuesday as part of a pay review for public sector staff that comes amid soaring prices and growing industrial unrest.
With inflation set to top 11 per cent later this year, the increases given to millions of public sector workers are being closely watched as ministers warn of the danger of a wage-price spiral and unions demand bigger raises for their members.
The pay awards included up to 9.3 per cent for low-earners in the National Health Service and an 8.9 per cent starting salary boost for some teachers, although other increases, such as those for senior military and civil servants were less than half that.
Arsenal to sign Zinchenko from Manchester City, say reports
Arsenal are set to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Premier League champions Manchester City for a fee in the region of £32 million (S$50 million) after the clubs agreed a deal, British media reported on Tuesday.
Sky Sports said Arsenal will pay £30 million up front with two million pounds in add-ons, with the 25-year-old leaving City's training camp in America to link up with the London side who are also on a US pre-season tour.
Zinchenko will become Arsenal's second recruit from City in the close season - after Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus - and their fifth signing overall after winger Marquinhos, goalkeeper Matt Turner and attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira.