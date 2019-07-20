While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 20

Britain says Iran seizes two oil tankers in Gulf, Iran says captured one

Britain said Iran seized two oil tankers in the Gulf on Friday and told Teheran to return the vessels or face consequences in the latest confrontation to ratchet up tension along a vital international oil shipping route.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had captured the British-flagged Stena Impero, announcing the move two weeks after the British navy seized an Iranian tanker in Gibraltar.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said the second vessel, the British-operated Mesdar, had not been seized.

It said the ship had been allowed to continue its course after being given a warning over safety and environmental issues.

READ MORE HERE

Saudi King approves hosting US troops to enhance security in the region

Saudi Arabia's King Salman approved hosting US forces in the country to boost regional security and stability, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The gesture comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Teheran in the Gulf that have impacted global oil markets.

On Friday, Iran said it had seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, but denied Washington's assertion that the US Navy had downed an Iranian drone nearby earlier this week.

READ MORE HERE

Trump renews attacks on Democratic congresswomen

President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of four minority women lawmakers on Friday, saying that they had said horrible things about the United States, and defended himself from criticism over his comment that they should leave the United States if unhappy.

A day after saying his audience at a campaign rally in North Carolina went too far in chanting "Send her back!" about Somalia-born Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Trump on Friday defended the crowd members as "incredible patriots."

Trump's attacks on the four liberal congresswomen - known on Capitol Hill as "the squad" - have been condemned by Democrats as racist, but many Republicans have shrugged them off.

READ MORE HERE

Apollo 11 astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins visit White House

US President Donald Trump welcomed surviving Apollo 11 crew members Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to the White House on Friday, on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing.

"Tomorrow is a very big day... 50 years from the time we planted a beautiful American flag on the moon," Trump said in the Oval Office.

Relatives of the late Neil Armstrong, the first man to step on the Moon on July 20, 1969, were also present.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Algeria win Africa Cup of Nations with fortuitous early goal

Algeria won the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time on Friday when a freak second-minute goal by Baghdad Bounedjah gave them a 1-0 win over gallant Senegal in the final.

Bounedjah stunned the Lions of Teranga with a shot which took a wicked deflection off Salif Sane and looped over the bewildered goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and into the net.

Algeria, who committed 32 fouls according to official match statistics, sat back after that and had to scrap for their win in a match that was certainly not a classic but was tense and gripping throughout.

READ MORE HERE