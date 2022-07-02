While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 2

US announces more missiles, ammunition for Ukraine

The Pentagon announced on Friday US$820 million (S$1.1 billion) in additional weapons and ammunition for Ukraine as it battles Russian forces along the eastern and southern fronts.

The 14th package of armaments for Ukraine forces includes two air defence systems, more ammunition for the Himars precision rocket launchers the US began supplying in June, up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, and four additional counter-artillery radars.

The air defence systems, known as NASAMS, are a short and medium-range surface-to-air missile system developed by Raytheon and Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The remote-operated launchers are to help Ukraine forces defend against piloted and drone aircraft and cruise missiles.

