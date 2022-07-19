While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 19

Sunak widens lead in race to become UK PM after Tory party vote
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak widened his lead in the latest round of voting Monday by Conservative MPs to decide Britain’s next prime minister, but the race to get in the final two tightened.
Sunak won the support of 115 Tory lawmakers, followed by Penny Mordaunt on 82 votes, Liz Truss on 71, Kemi Badenoch on 58 and Tom Tugendhat on 31, who drops out as the last-placed candidate, the party announced.
MPs will keep voting until only two candidates remain, the winner then being decided by the party members.
Mordaunt had been bookmakers’ favourite before the weekend, but lost votes from the previous round.
China demands US cancel potential arms sale to Taiwan
China has demanded that the United States immediately cancel its latest arms sale to Taiwan, the Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the country's Ministry of National Defence.
The Pentagon said last Friday that the US State Department had approved the potential sale of military technical assistance to Taiwan worth an estimated US$108 million (S$151 million).
China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, and the democratically governed island has complained of increased military pressure from Beijing to try and force it to accept its sovereignty.
Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'
Astronomers have spotted in a galaxy adjacent to our Milky Way what they are calling a cosmic "needle in a haystack" - a black hole that not only is classified as dormant but appears to have been born without the explosion of a dying star.
Researchers said on Monday this one differs from all other known black holes in that it is "X-ray quiet" - not emitting powerful X-ray radiation indicative of gobbling up nearby material with its strong gravitational pull - and that it was not born in a stellar blast called a supernova.
Black holes are extraordinarily dense objects with gravity so intense not even light can escape.
Top US disease expert Fauci to retire by end of Biden's current term
Anthony Fauci, who has helmed the United States' response to infectious disease outbreaks since the 1980s, will retire by the end of President Joe Biden's current term, he said in interviews Monday.
The 81-year-old told Politico and CNN he would step down from his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to pursue other avenues sometime before January 2025.
"Obviously, you can't go on forever. I do want to do other things in my career, even though I'm at a rather advanced age," Fauci, who is also Biden's chief medical advisor, said to CNN.
Instagram will allow users to shop directly in chats
Instagram is getting a payment feature that will allow users to buy from small businesses through direct messages, parent company Meta Platforms said on Monday.
Users of the photo-sharing app need to message the business, add customisations if required and place the order in the chat, Meta said.
They will also be able to track the order and ask the business any follow-up questions in that same chat thread.