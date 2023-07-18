While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 18

Ukraine ready to continue exports despite Russian exit from grain deal: Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Ukraine is prepared to continue grain exports after Russia announced it was exiting a landmark deal brokered with Turkey and the UN to unblock deliveries from the major producer.
The agreement, which has enabled the export in cargo of more than 32 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain over the last year, is due to expire at 2100 GMT on Monday.
“Even without the Russian Federation, everything must be done so that we can use this Black Sea corridor,” Zelensky said in comments distributed on social media by his spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov.
Elisabeth Borne confirmed as French Prime Minister: Elysee source
French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed Elisabeth Borne in her role as prime minister, a source at the president’s office said on Monday.
“To ensure stability and in-depth work, the President has decided to maintain the Prime Minister,” the source said.
The President will also “by the end of the week” provide clues about his plans for the coming months, the source said.
Microsoft granted two-month pause of appeal over Activision deal
Microsoft’s appeal against Britain’s block on its US$69 billion (S$91.2 billion) takeover of Activision Blizzard was formally paused by a London tribunal on Monday, to give the parties more time to resolve the dispute.
Microsoft, Activision and Britain’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), had all asked for a two-month stay of the case after the CMA said it would consider a modified deal put forward by Microsoft.
The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled on Monday that the full hearing of Microsoft’s appeal, which was due to begin on July 28, should be adjourned.
Elton John testifies for defence at Spacey sex assault trial
British rock star Elton John on Monday gave evidence as a witness for the defence at the sexual assault trial of Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey.
The two-time Oscar winner denies 12 charges concerning four men, including indecent assault, which are alleged to have occurred between 2001 and 2013.
Giving evidence via video link from Monaco, the musician and his husband David Furnish were questioned about Spacey attending an annual ball at their home in Windsor, west of London.
Repetitive heading may increase risk of cognitive impairment in later life: FA study
Researchers have found evidence suggesting that repetitive heading of balls during a professional football career is associated with a higher risk of cognitive impairment in later life, according to a study commissioned by England’s Football Association (FA).
The independent research study, jointly commissioned by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), was conducted by the University of Nottingham and spoke to over 450 retired professional footballers over the age of 45.
“The former professional footballers who took part in the study were asked to recall how many times they headed the ball per typical match and per typical training session; 0-5, 6-15 and over 15 times,” it said.