While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 18

Ukraine ready to continue exports despite Russian exit from grain deal: Zelensky



President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Ukraine is prepared to continue grain exports after Russia announced it was exiting a landmark deal brokered with Turkey and the UN to unblock deliveries from the major producer.

The agreement, which has enabled the export in cargo of more than 32 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain over the last year, is due to expire at 2100 GMT on Monday.

“Even without the Russian Federation, everything must be done so that we can use this Black Sea corridor,” Zelensky said in comments distributed on social media by his spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov.

