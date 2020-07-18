While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 18

US divided over mask wearing and schools reopening as coronavirus cases surge

Divided Americans dug further into debates over mask mandates and schools reopening on Friday, with states and localities choosing conflicting strategies in the face of surging coronavirus cases.

In the state of Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp sued Atlanta's mayor to prevent her from mandating masks, while Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, leader of the country's third largest school district, unveiled a plan to offer both in-person and remote instruction over the objection of the teachers' union.

With school set to resume in a few weeks, school districts across the country have announced a variety of plans to restart teaching amid the pandemic.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who until now has allowed school districts in his state of 40 million people to set their own policies, issued new guidance on Friday that schools could start in-person instruction if they are in counties that have stayed off the state’s monitoring list for 14 days. Schools on the monitoring list must remain closed but can offer remote learning, Newsom said.

Policeman suspended after video shows him kneeling on black suspect's neck

Absolutely disgusting, my sister is in this video witnessing police brutality and them kneeling on this black man’s neck. He is clearly not a threat and is in cuffs. Please share this video for awareness.#BLM #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xLS1h6Ficx — axax_shockz (@RealAiRavish) July 16, 2020

London's police force suspended an officer on Friday after video footage emerged of him appearing to kneel on the head and neck of a Black man they had detained who cried out, "Get off my neck!"

Britain's capital and other major cities have seen large Black Lives Matter protests inspired by concern about racial injustice following the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

"Some of the techniques used cause me great concern - they are not taught in police training," Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Steve House said in a statement about the incident.

Hackers tell the story of the Twitter attack from the inside

A Twitter hacking scheme that targeted political, corporate and cultural elites this week began with a teasing message between two hackers late on Tuesday on the online messaging platform Discord.

em yoo /em em bro /em , wrote a user named "Kirk," according to a screenshot of the conversation shared with The New York Times. em i work at twitter /em em don't show this to anyone /em em seriously /em

He then demonstrated that he could take control of valuable Twitter addresses - the sort of thing that would require insider access to the company's computer network.

Football: Leeds promoted to Premier League after 16-year exile

Leeds United were promoted to the Premier League on Friday after West Bromwich Albion's 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield ensured the Championship leaders will end their 16-year exile from the top-flight.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were able to celebrate promotion without kicking a ball as second placed Albion's failure to take three points guaranteed Leeds will finish in the top two.

"We are back. Leeds United are Premier League," the club said on their Twitter account moments after the final whistle.

K-Pop stars' accounts blocked from view on TikTok's sister app in China

Some K-pop stars' accounts have been blocked from view on TikTok's China equivalent, Douyin, Reuters' checks showed on Friday, days after South Korea's media regulator slapped fines on the short-video app for data privacy noncompliance.

The reasons for the blocks were unknown, but the move also comes after remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

South Korea's communications regulator on Wednesday fined TikTok, the publisher of the app, 186 million won (S$200,000) for collecting personal information of children under 14 years of age without consent from guardians and failing to disclose or notify when sending personal information overseas.

