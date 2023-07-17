While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 17

Four dead as boat sinks in Bangladesh’s Buriganga river
At least four people died after a boat carrying 20 people sank in Bangladesh’s Buriganga river near the capital Dhaka on Sunday, a fire service official said.
Most of the passengers were believed to have swum ashore as the water bus sank close to the bank, according to fire service official Anwarul Islam.
Four bodies have been recovered and the rescue operation is ongoing, police official Sahabuddin Kabir told Reuters.
‘Heat storm’ stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued
Italy issued hot weather red alerts for 16 cities on Sunday, with meteorologists warning that temperatures will hit record highs across southern Europe in the coming days.
Spain, Italy and Greece have been experiencing scorching temperatures for several days already, damaging agriculture and leaving tourists scurrying for shade.
But a new anticyclone dubbed Charon, who in Greek mythology was the ferryman of the dead, pushed into the region from north Africa on Sunday and could lift temperatures above 45 Celsius in parts of Italy early this week.
Microsoft signs agreement to keep Call Of Duty on PlayStation
Microsoft has signed an agreement to keep the Call Of Duty franchise on the PlayStation following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said in a tweet on Sunday.
A deal to keep Call Of Duty on the PlayStation could further ease concerns surrounding the acquisition’s impact on competition.
Speaking on the agreement, Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a tweet: “Even after we cross the finish line for this deal’s approval, we will remain focused on ensuring that Call Of Duty remains available on more platforms and for more consumers than ever before.”
Harry Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been stripped of the team captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag, the 30-year-old said on Sunday.
Maguire was named captain by former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer six months after his arrival at United in 2019, but made only 16 league appearances last season with midfielder Bruno Fernandes wearing the armband in his absence.
“After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain,” the England international wrote on Twitter.
Alcaraz beats Djokovic in five sets to win first Wimbledon title
Carlos Alcaraz defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, shattering the Serb’s dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown.
World number one Alcaraz recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to win 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes on Centre Court.
It was a second major for the 20-year-old Spaniard following his US Open title last year as he became Wimbledon’s third youngest men’s champion.