While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 17

Canada says Russian presence at G-20 meeting was 'absurd'
Russia's participation in a meeting of Group of 20 (G-20) finance ministers that was overshadowed by its invasion of Ukraine was absurd, Canada said on Saturday.
During two days of talks on the Indonesian resort island Bali, the finance chiefs looked for solutions to food and energy crises, while accusing Russian technocrats of exacerbating the problems. Divided over Russia's war, participants failed to issue a final statement.
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said her government protested at the gathering that it did not even want Russia to be there.
"Russia's presence at this meeting was like inviting an arsonist to a meeting of firefighters," she told a news conference by telephone from Bali.
Cargo plane crashes near Greece's northern city of Kavala
A cargo plane with eight people on board crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece late on Saturday, the fire brigade and state TV said.
State TV ERT reported that the aircraft was an Antonov An-12 owned by a Ukrainian company, which was flying from Serbia to Jordan.
The pilot had requested an emergency landing due to an engine problem but the aircraft's signal was lost.
Morocco sex abuse case against French tycoon widens
Morocco has detained a seventh suspect in a sexual abuse and trafficking case against French insurance tycoon Jacques Bouthier, while a seventh woman has lodged a case against him, lawyers said Saturday.
Bouthier, 75 and one of France’s richest men, is being held in Paris on suspicion of child rape and trafficking.
He is also under investigation in Morocco along with several of his employees, for alleged “people trafficking, sexual harassment and verbal and moral violence”.
French public figures accuse new minister of homophobia
More than 100 French public figures have signed an open letter denouncing what they said were homophobic remarks by a recently appointed government minister.
Caroline Cayeux, appointed minister for territorial cohesion as part of France's new government formed on July 4, was asked by the Senate on Tuesday whether she maintained her opposition to the law for same-sex marriage and adoption in 2013.
At the time, she called the reform a "caprice" and "plan that goes against nature". Cayeux initially stood by what she said, adding: "I have a lot of friends among those people."
Poland's Fajdek wins fifth straight world gold in men's hammer
Poland's Pawel Fajdek produced the best throw of the year to secure an astonishing fifth successive World Championship hammer title on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.
Olympic champion and compatriot Wojciech Nowicki briefly held the lead after his third attempt but could only move one place up the podium from his three previous world bronze medals, while Norwegian Eivind Henriksen took bronze this time.
A stoney-faced Fajdek had a disappointing first throw but ran away with the competition on the third try, letting out a roar as he hit a mark of 81.98 metres.