While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 17

Canada says Russian presence at G-20 meeting was 'absurd'

Russia's participation in a meeting of Group of 20 (G-20) finance ministers that was overshadowed by its invasion of Ukraine was absurd, Canada said on Saturday.

During two days of talks on the Indonesian resort island Bali, the finance chiefs looked for solutions to food and energy crises, while accusing Russian technocrats of exacerbating the problems. Divided over Russia's war, participants failed to issue a final statement.

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said her government protested at the gathering that it did not even want Russia to be there.

"Russia's presence at this meeting was like inviting an arsonist to a meeting of firefighters," she told a news conference by telephone from Bali.

