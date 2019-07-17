While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 17

Trump says does not have 'racist bone' in his body

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pressured fellow Republicans not to back House Democrats’ resolution to condemn his repeated attacks on four minority congresswomen, saying he was not a racist and tying the issue to his 2020 re-election bid.

"Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don't have a Racist bone in my body!" tweeted Trump, as US lawmakers prepared to vote on a resolution condemning his "racist comments."

"The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show ‘weakness’ and fall into their trap,” he tweeted.

"Trump's latest comments came after he again doubled down on his attacks against the congresswomen, prompting outrage from the Democrats, who moved to condemn him in the House of Representatives.

US senators grill Facebook on its plans for Libra cryptocurrency

Facebook is "delusional" to believe people will trust it with their money, a US senator said on Tuesday as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle grilled the social media company on its plans for a digital currency.

Facebook is fighting to get Washington onside after it shocked regulators and lawmakers with its announcement on June 18 that it was hoping to launch a new digital coin called Libra in 2020.

Since then it has faced criticism from policymakers and financial watchdogs at home and abroad who fear widespread adoption of the digital currency by the social media giant's 2.38 billion users could upend the financial system.

British doctors reveal separation of twins joined at the head

Two-year-old twins joined at the head have undergone successful surgery at a British hospital to separate their skulls, brains and blood vessels, doctors said on Tuesday.

The highly complex surgery involved multiple operations on Safa and Marwa Ullah, who were born in Pakistan in January 2017 with a condition known as "craniopagus" in which the girls' skulls and parts of their brains were joined and intertwined.

"Craniopagus is an exceptionally rare and complex condition," said David J. Dunaway, who co-led the surgical team that treated the twins.

Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 spacesuit unveiled at Smithsonian museum

The spacesuit astronaut Neil Armstrong wore during his mission to the moon went on public display for the first time in 13 years on Tuesday, at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum exactly 50 years to the day when Apollo 11 launched into space.

Armstrong's son Rick unveiled the suit along with US Vice-President Mike Pence, who recalled how the country was deeply divided in the late 1960s but came together in pride when Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.

Armstrong died on Aug 12, 2012, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Game Of Thrones breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations

The divisive final season of Game Of Thrones smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by a drama series in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods on Tuesday.

HBO's fantasy epic enraged fans with its bumpy conclusion but still trounced the competition to strengthen its iron grip on the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand-up-comic - was a distant second on 20 nominations.

