While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 16

Biden confronts Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi murder
US President Joe Biden said on Friday he told Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman he held him responsible for the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, shortly after exchanging a fist bump with the kingdom’s de facto ruler.
On a trip to reset relations with a country he had called a pariah after Khashoggi’s killing in 2018, Biden said the crown prince, known as MbS, denied involvement in the murder and said he had held those responsible to account.
US intelligence says the crown prince approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, a Saudi insider-turned-critic, who was murdered and dismembered by Saudi agents inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. Biden said what happened to Khashoggi was outrageous.
“He basically said that he was not personally responsible for it,” Biden said of the crown prince’s response during their meeting. “I indicated that I thought he was.”
UK's Sunak, Truss clash over tax in leadership debate
British foreign minister Liz Truss clashed over tax policy with former finance minister Rishi Sunak on Friday, as the five remaining contenders to be Britain's next prime minister went head-to-head in the first of three televised debates.
An initial field of 11 challengers has been whittled down following two days of votes by lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party. But no individual has yet emerged as the obvious successor to Boris Johnson who announced he was stepping down following a series of scandals.
While Sunak has topped those two votes, he faces stiff competition from Truss, who has the backing of a number of senior figures, and junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt, who polls suggest is the most popular with party members who will decide the winner.
Three killed, 15 injured in missile strikes on Ukraine's Dnipro
At least three people were killed and 15 injured following a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, the regional governor, Valentyn Reznychenko, said.
"The rockets hit an industrial plant and a busy street next to it," Rezynchenko said on his Facebook page. "We are determining the extent of the destruction."
The Ukrainian military shot down four of the six missiles fired at the city and region in an evening attack, he added.
After long battle, Peru confirms woman's right to euthanasia
After a long legal battle in Peru for the right of an assisted death, Ana Estrada said she now feels free to avoid suffering from an incurable and debilitating illness that has plagued her for three decades.
The Peruvian Supreme Court this week confirmed a prior ruling that allows Estrada, a 44-year-old psychologist, to end her life after a five-year legal battle and years of illness.
Under Peruvian law, assisting someone's suicide and killing a terminally ill patient are punishable with prison time.
After sensational trial, Johnny Depp releases an album
Fresh off his highly publicised, controversial defamation suit, actor Johnny Depp sought to show his creative career was back on track on Friday, releasing an album with English rocker Jeff Beck.
The 13-track album "18", on which Depp sings and plays guitar, features mainly covers, and so far it has been critically panned.
It's a record unlikely to figure prominently in the repertoire of Beck, the 78-year-old former member of The Yardbirds.