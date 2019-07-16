While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 16

6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat

Six people were injured and about 100 residents had to be evacuated after a fire engulfed a fourth-floor Boon Lay Housing Board flat.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to the fire at Block 191, Boon Lay Drive at 10.15pm on Monday (July 15).

Police assisted SCDF officers in evacuating residents from the block, and six people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. The fire was put out with one water jet.

Customer receives crude messages after Foodpanda's Instagram account hacked

Food delivery service Foodpanda said its Instagram account was hacked over the weekend after a customer said she received crude messages from the account.

In a Facebook post on Monday (July 15), Foodpanda apologised for any inappropriate messages customers might have received, adding that they should not respond to any activity from the account.

Replying to queries from The Straits Times, Foodpanda said that it was liaising with the affected customer who got rude messages from the hacked account.

One in five US Twitter users follows Trump: Survey

Nineteen per cent of US Twitter users follow President Donald Trump on the social platform, and a majority of those people approve of his job performance, a survey showed Monday (July 15).

The Pew Research Center report suggests Trump's @realDonaldTrump account - with more than 60 million followers worldwide - has succeeded in developing an audience largely favourable to his comments, which often generate controversy.

The report is based on a survey of 2,388 US adults who use Twitter and gave Pew permission to review their personal public-facing accounts, between December 2018 and July 2019.

EU holds Iran nuclear crisis talks as Teheran issues fresh threats

European foreign ministers held crisis talks Monday (July 15) on saving the beleaguered Iran nuclear deal as Britain warned the "small window" for success was closing and Teheran issued fresh threats of restarting its atomic programme.

Tensions in the Gulf have soared since last year, when the United States pulled out of the 2015 deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, hammering its economy and prompting Teheran to break limits on uranium enrichment and stockpiling.

The European Union is desperately trying to prevent the deal unravelling completely, seeing it as the best way to stop Teheran acquiring atomic weapons, and the issue was top of the agenda as ministers from the bloc met in Brussels.

Canada set to postpone Huawei 5G decision to after vote, given sour ties with China: Sources

Canada is likely to postpone a decision on whether to allow China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to supply 5G network equipment until after the October federal election, given increasingly strained relations with Beijing, say three well-placed sources.

The sources, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation, said the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was reluctant to move until the fate of two Canadians detained in China became clearer.

China picked up the pair last December and later charged them with spying. Beijing acted after Canadian police arrested Huawei's chief financial officer on a US warrant, a move condemned by China.

